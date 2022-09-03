Max Verstappen calls Orange army stupid for causing red flag during qualifying

Max Verstappen called his fans silly after they threw flares on the race track causing a red flag during the qualifying session of the Dutch GP.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen called his flares throwing fans at the Dutch GP very silly after a fan did so and caused a red flag during qualifying.

During Q2 only Williams’ Alex Albon was out on the track but the session had come to a brief halt after an orange flare was thrown onto the track.

Again in Q3, a second flare was thrown on the track but this only caused a yellow flag as the flare rolled out of the track.

Fans were told to hand over the flares at the gate before entering the circuit but it looks like several fans ignored that instruction.

The one particular orange army fan who had thrown the flare on the track was removed from the race by the FIA.

Max Verstappen called his fan stupid

Verstappen went on to claim pole position in qualifying in front of his home crowd. He snatched P1 from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the last minute of the Q3 while his teammate spun and caused a yellow flag ruining the laps of the Mercedes drivers.

After the qualifying, the Dutchman was asked about the flare incident to which he said that it is not good for anyone and criticised the fans.

He said, “It’s just very silly to do. To hold flares already, it’s nice but there’s a limit to how much. But to throw it on the track is just stupid and I think also, the person that did that got removed.

“Just don’t do that. It’s not good for anyone. You get thrown out so you can’t see the race and then for us, the session gets stopped because it’s dangerous when there is stuff on the track. You shouldn’t do it.”

