“Imagine It a Bit Like a Seesaw”: Lewis Hamilton Opens Up on His ‘Art’ of Tire Management

Lewis Hamilton is an absolute master when it comes to tire management, and he showcased a glimpse of the same at the 2020 British GP. In that instance, the Briton nursed his worn-off tires to come home and seal the victory. In a recent interview with SpeedCafe.com, the 38-year-old was asked to explain his secret to managing the tires so well.

Hamilton replied, “It’s about how much you’re sliding the tire. It’s about the balance that you have. If you have too much wing in… too much front end in the car, then the car is like… imagine it a bit like a seesaw.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/1723311809447231546?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hamilton is often also trolled on social media as many times he tells his race engineer Bono that his “tires are gone“. However, what often goes unnoticed is the race craft that the Briton has to maximize the potential of the used tires.

Nevertheless, it is an art very few can master and is an important one that is often found in world champions. Oscar Piastri is hoping to learn the same.

Hamilton explains how Piastri can get better at managing his tires

In a report published by Autosport, Oscar Piastri explained how he needs to work on learning how to manage the tires better. When Lewis Hamilton was asked to share his thoughts on why Piastri has been struggling to manage the tires, the Briton said that the Australian will take time to learn.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrHemJ/status/1479494862085005312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As for Hamilton, with all the years of experience that he has, he is already a master at managing the tires. The 38-year-old showcased a glimpse of the same at the 2020 British GP when he beat Max Verstappen to the win. Despite losing the front left, he was able to hang on, thereby showcasing his outstanding racecraft.