George Russell’s 4-Yo Answer to What Will He Do With Last $12 in His Pocket Would Today Make His Girlfriend Proud

George Russell’s girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, works in an investment fund in London after completing her graduation with a degree in Finance and Business Management. With her boyfriend being a millionaire F1 driver now, there once was a time when he didn’t have as much money. Before his debut in F1, Russell was once asked what he would do if he had only $12 left to his name. The British driver gave a response, as mentioned in Norris’ biography, that would impress Mundt a lot.

Russell’s impressive answer came a whole year before he started dating Mundt in 2022. The “smart” choice elaborates how good of a match Lundt and Russell are for each other, as the former often shares advice on being financially independent on her social media accounts.

George Russell opts for the smart way if he were to ever face a cash crunch

Back in 2019, rookies Lando Norris and George Russell faced a question about how they would manage their final financial resources. The answers given by both drivers couldn’t have been more opposite to each other’s.

The question read- “If you have £10 ($12) in your wallet, what would you buy?”

Russell answered – “I would invest in somewhere to make more money.”

While Norris said he “would go to the casino!”

4 years since the interview, both drivers have become prominent names in the F1 lineup, with one driving for Mercedes alongside Lewis Hamilton while the other has a partner in Oscar Piastri at McLaren.

Russell has come a long way in the last four years

For the first three years of his F1 career, Russell drove for Williams and was a consistent member of the back end of the grid, fighting for his position on the grid. During the same time, Norris and Albon were members of the McLaren and Red Bull lineups, respectively, picking up points for their teams.

Everything changed for Russell when he joined Mercedes in 2022. The 25-year-old finished the season in 4th place with 275 points to his name, while Norris and Albon finished 7th and 19th, respectively. Furthermore, Russell outperformed his partner and 7-time world champ Hamilton by securing eight podiums and one Grand Prix win in the season.

Given his impressive performances in his first season as a Mercedes driver, experts believe Russell will be a world champion in the future. The Briton has been hard at work trying to achieve this goal as he continues to improve his driving race after race.