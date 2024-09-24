Christian Horner Reveals Red Bull Will Be Doing “Late Hours” to Match Against “Benchmark McLaren”

Although Red Bull was comprehensively slower than McLaren in Singapore last weekend, team principal Christian Horner noticed improvement. To make sure they have a strong end to the campaign, Horner revealed that the squad back in their base would be working overtime.

Lando Norris finished more than 20 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. This came despite a couple of nervy errors made by the McLaren driver. Horner, however, seemed cautiously optimistic about the subsequent races.

As reported by Autosprint, Horner said, “If you look at where we were a few weeks ago, the progress is tangible. Now we have a month to work hard and improve even more before Austin. We will be doing a lot of late nights in Milton Keynes.”

Red Bull started the 2024 season on a strong note. Verstappen won six races and looked on course to defend his World championship. But McLaren, with its array of successful upgrades, out-developed the Austrian squad and became the fastest team on the grid.

Even with their multiple mishaps, they climbed up the ladder to take the lead in the Constructors’ Championship standings. Currently, they are 41 points ahead of Red Bull, and with just six races to go, the ball is firmly in their court.

Horner, however, is determined about Red Bull making it three teams’ titles in a row. They have three weeks to get ready for the United States GP, where they would be aiming to get a win.

“McLaren is our benchmark,” Horner added. “We are behind at the moment but we have the people, the skills, and the drivers to get back in front. We are still in the fight.”