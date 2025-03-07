Christian Horner Claims Alleged Leaked Texts Were a ‘Premeditated’ Attempt to Cause Him Maximum Distress

2024 Lenovo Formula 1 Grand Prix of São Paulo. In the photo, the head of the Red Bull Racing team, Christian Horner | Credits: IMAGO / Fotoarena

The 2024 F1 season couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start for Red Bull team principal and CEO, Christian Horner. The Briton was placed under investigation by Red Bull GmbH for alleged ‘inappropriate behavior’ against a female colleague.

Horner was constantly under the spotlight during last year’s pre-season period, facing a barrage of questions from the media about the allegations and investigation. Even though the independent investigation cleared the Red Bull boss of any wrongdoing, Horner couldn’t go about his ‘business as usual’ during the season opener in Bahrain.

To make matters worse, there was an apparent leak where all the F1 team principals and media received an email containing a cache of alleged text messages and photographs implicating Horner, that too, in the middle of the Bahrain GP weekend.

Speaking about this catastrophe on the latest season of Drive to Survive (DTS), the 51-year-old rubbished the veracity of those claims.

“It was obviously premeditated to cause me the maximum amount of distraction, the maximum amount of aggravation,” he said in episode one — which is ironically named ‘Business as Usual’ — of season seven that has released recently.

Craig Slater speaks about the investigation into Christian Horner after allegations of inappropriate behaviour were made against the Red Bull team principal. pic.twitter.com/CnmSjNZfk2 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 5, 2024

Ever since the news had gotten out about the allegations raised by the female employee, Horner quickly became the villain in the court of public opinion. The leaked texts and images didn’t help his cause either, with paddock insiders now speculating about his exit from the sport.

In the coming months, as Horner was again absolved from the allegations in furtherance of the initial investigation, the matter faded away. But he has ensured that no further damage is caused to his reputation as he ties the hands of the British media to report any further on his case.

British media can’t report on the ‘inappropriate behavior’ saga around Horner

After a huge hue and cry from the media, the rumblings about Horner’s case quickly died down. Dutch reporter, Erik van Haren reveals that this might be because the British media have been banned from deliberating the issue in public.

The 51-year-old was acquitted of any wrongdoing twice, internally at the Bulls. Now, the employee in question has decided to appeal this verdict.

“Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was acquitted internally twice last year. The employee who filed a complaint has taken further steps. Case before employment judge in January 2026. British media has been banned from reporting on the case for months,” revealed van Haren on X (formerly Twitter).

This latest revelation means that the matter will now be tried before a judicial authority in the UK. For Horner, this would mean that any evidence or allegations will be considered as court documents and sealed from the public domain — which would be a welcome change.