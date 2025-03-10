Why Max Verstappen Won’t Be Paying Any Tax in the Netherlands From His $65 Million Salary After 2026

Despite the grueling schedule that F1 drivers face every season, they do earn a pretty impressive salary for their troubles. Naturally, after all the toil and turmoil on track, they would like to keep the biggest piece of that pie for themselves.

Max Verstappen has come under fire for this in the past with tax experts accusing him of costing millions of dollars in tax income to his home country, the Netherlands. Back in 2023, his manager, Raymond Vermeulen, rubbished those claims, however.

“That fact is completely false and what they wrote is incorrect. We pay tax on the sporting performances we put on in the Netherlands. As well as the income Max earns over the weekend in Zandvoort,” he said as per Sports Illustrated.

This will change, though, with the Dutch Grand Prix being cancelled after the 2026 edition. From a sporting perspective, it will be a shame to not see Verstappen’s home track on the calendar as he has been the dominant champion of late. However, on the financial front, the Dutchman won’t mind this change, if Vermeulen’s comments are anything to go by.

From 2027, Verstappen will not be liable to pay any income tax to the Dutch authorities because he won’t be racing in the Netherlands.

Currently, the Dutchman is the highest paid F1 driver on the grid — closely rivaled by Lewis Hamilton who signed a blockbuster deal with Ferrari. Verstappen’s contract with Red Bull that ends in 2028 will reportedly see him earn a whopping $65,000,000 per season.

Now, this amount could even increase in the remaining years of his contract, if the four-time world champion achieves more success with the Bulls. However, he has clarified that he is not keen on racking up the numbers and has other goals outside of F1.

Verstappen ready to quit it all despite MVP status

The four-time world champion is one of the most affluent personalities in the F1 paddock. His stature in the sport has allowed him to splurge on luxuries that most of the other drivers on the grid cannot even dream of.

Earlier this year, the #1 driver splashed the cash on a multi-million dollar yacht and even upgraded his private jet. All of this comes with his current pay package at the Milton Keynes-based team and being the most consistent driver of the grid currently.

What is even more staggering is the fact that he can be earning a lot more if he decides to step away from the Bulls. Reports suggest that Aston Martin have been lining up an audacious $1 billion move for the Dutch driver.

But even with all of this money on the table for Verstappen, he might quit it all. The 27-year-old is keen on racing in other disciplines like GT racing, endurance racing, and even rallying. As things stand, he might not even see out his contract with Red Bull and leave the sport even before he turns 30.

When asked, 2016 F1 champion, Nico Rosberg said that “it’s possible” for the Dutchman to quit the sport soon. Rosberg would be a credible source for such an insight given he too left the sport after winning his maiden championship at the age of just 31.