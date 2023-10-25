Christian Horner Rubbishes Conflict With Helmut Marko by Blaming Early Championship Win to Be Reason Behind “Others to Wind Up the Situation”

The Red Bull camp recently was making headlines, but for the wrong reasons, as reports suggested a feud between Christian Horner and Helmut Marko. Reports alleged that Horner intended to get rid of the Red Bull taskmaster to acquire control of the team. Nonetheless, after reading the gossip himself, the Briton has come up with an explanation for why this theory might have gained traction in the first place. According to Speedcafe, the 49-year-old believes that winning both titles early has given the F1 world more time to spread rumors.

Moreover, Horner refuted the rumors by providing another rationale, which he considers to be the most essential. According to the Briton, he and Helmut Marko had an incredible relationship that began in 1996. Ever since then, both have formed very good connections, and nothing has changed between the Red Bull combo, as per Horner.

Both Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have poured their hearts and souls into building the team and bringing it to where it is today. Since taking over from Jaguar, the team has been on an upward track, winning six constructors’ and seven drivers’ championships. However, after winning the championship this year, when the Red Bull team learned about these allegations, they deemed them amusing.

Christian Horner’s reaction to reports about his feud with Helmut Marko

According to speedcafe.com, Red Bull squad Boss has admitted to reading the persistent rumors about his feud with Helmut Marko. Similar to his prior statement that he has no desire to see the Austrian quit the team, the 49-year-old responded yet again, apparently shattering any lingering doubts.

Horner stressed that after hearing the murmurs, he and his team had some fun with the news; however, he also mentioned how a tiny story in Brazil can shake the entire F1 world in Europe.

In his words, Horner said, “It’s amazing these days how a pebble can be dropped in the water in Brazil, and it can end up in a wave by the time it reaches Europe.” Later, while adding further, he said, “It also demonstrates, now that we’ve tied up both championships, that there’s not a lot to be talking about, so it’s very easy for others to wind up the situation.”

Though the Red Bull squad as a whole may have put a stop to the conjecture for the time being, Helmut Marko’s present contract with Red Bull and his reaction to the rumors remained intriguing. In light of this, the question that arises is whether Marko’s vehement denial of the speculations indicated something?

What’s next for Helmut Marko at Red Bull?

Helmut Marko, like Christian Horner, has been a part of the Red Bull journey since the team’s inception in 2005. However, as Red Bull began achieving podiums, wins, and championships, the Red Bull headmaster’s workload grew. Under the Red Bull umbrella, Marko works as both an advisor and the driver program supervisor for Red Bull and its sister team, AlphaTauri, ensuring that both ships function well and putting fear in people when he expects better. Drivers such as Daniil Kvyat, Daniel Ricciardo, and Sergio Perez are testaments to this.

However, since Marko is already 80 years old, there has been much curiosity about when he might retire. With his current contract expiring at the end of 2024, there are speculations that it might be his last. However, according to the Red Bull taskmaster, no one can decide when he will depart. Only Marko can determine when he wants to retire. According to Marko, ” Mr. Horner does not decide when I stop, I do that myself.”

Helmut Marko’s work behind the scenes will always be admired. Considering that his presence and influence throughout the squad’s tough times helped build them into a powerful team, losing a man like Marko will be a devastating notion. However, with Marko’s outspoken assertions about staying as long as he wants, fans can breathe a sigh of relief that they will see more of him in the following seasons.