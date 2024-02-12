“Seeing the Stock of Ferrari Going Up”: Alex Albon Finds Lionel Messi Comparison After Lewis Hamilton’s Recent Ferrari News

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari shocked everyone involved in F1 earlier this month by announcing they were joining forces in 2025. Even Hamilton’s fellow drivers on the grid could not believe what was happening. Alex Albon was one such driver, who revealed how the news took him by surprise. Speaking to the media, the Thai driver compared the magnitude of the move with that of soccer legend Lionel Messi moving to the MLS.

“For me, it just shows you how big Lewis [Hamilton] is, seeing the stock of Ferrari going up as much as it did and just seeing the general perception of the news. It reminds me of the Messi Miami transfer on such a huge scale and just shows you the appetite for Formula 1”, as quoted by PlanetF1.

Hamilton and Messi have a lot in common in their respective sports. Many fans consider both of them to be the greatest of all time in their fields. As such, a legendary athlete moving from one team to another is bound to generate shockwaves. In Hamilton’s case, the move is perhaps even bigger, given he will be joining the most successful and oldest team in F1.

The supposed $400 million move is also one of immense financial importance. While Hamilton would earn around $100 million as salary, Ferrari will also contribute to his charity with a significant amount. Furthermore, the market cap of Ferrari is on the rise, making the move a good business deal for both parties.

Money isn’t the only motivating factor, though. The second half of the previous season saw Ferrari consistently be at the front of the field, especially in the Qualifying sessions. Additionally, they were the only team to beat Red Bull all season. As such, it is hardly a surprise that Hamilton signed for them, especially since he wants to return to winning ways.

Lewis Hamilton fishing for a sense of belonging?

There were certain indications of Hamilton probably feeling unwanted at Mercedes in 2023. A grave concern arose when the Mercedes team would often be missing when Hamilton secured a podium finish.

Meanwhile, chances are that Ferrari came up with a much more inclusive proposal and made big promises to Hamilton about their future car. It might have made the 7X world champion feel more wanted and hence came the decision.

Ferrari might also have talked to Hamilton about their 2026-spec car. The assurance of a deep understanding of the regulation changes and a competitive car would be more than enough to compel the Briton to switch teams.

2025 could also see Hamilton once again battle it out with Max Verstappen. The Italian team has a better understanding of the concepts now, and it could make them even more competitive by the time Hamilton dons their colors.