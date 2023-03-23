Resurfaced Video Of Lewis Hamilton Vaping Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

F1 drivers are usually very quiet about their vices and keep things very hush-hush and under the covers. Even drunken stories are a rare occurrence in the ever-classy world of F1, everything remains prim and proper. Until you have the likes of Lewis Hamilton to shake things up a bit.

The 7-time champion has had his moments off the track that could make for a very entertaining highlight reel. Standing out of the crowd with his designer outfits, battling the FIA over jewelry, making songs, and now- vaping?

One tweet led to an unusual domino effect that set F1 twt into a rigorous debate during a boring Thursday in between race weekends. Team LH44, anti-Hamilton fans, and anyone scrolling through this debacle, just had to join in.

Lewis Hamilton sneaks in a quick drag

In an old video of Hamilton sharing his music on an Instagram live stream, eagle-eyed fans caught the driver leaning back in his chair, taking a drag, and let out a sneaky exhale of smoke. Almost 4 years old now, no one knows if the 38-year-old continues to hold on to this habit, but the video was enough to create upheaval.

Many fans were quick to protect their driver from judgment. Refusing to understand why it’s a big deal, many tried putting out unnecessary fires.

we know lewis vapes lmao why r u acting like kpop stans rn https://t.co/Sy2mbe7fkg — cess (@VARMILT0N) March 23, 2023

people being surprised he vapes he’s literally british, can’t walk a foot here without walking into smoke https://t.co/WOWV9xUOhp — katie!🏎️ (@ricnorrisf1) March 22, 2023

Lewis haters: “omg remember when drivers used to smoke cigarettes like James Hunt and have a million girls around them, now they’re all pansies doing fashion and fighting for rights” Also Lewis haters: “omg he’s vaping it’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen” https://t.co/qkm4ivvrLD — M.M 🌨 (@warmvanxlla) March 23, 2023

Not the whole Lewis vaping thing coming up again 3 years later. He’s a 38 year old man he can do what he wants, none of your business. — Marina (@xxoMarina) March 23, 2023

For some fans, it really struck a nerve; leading to some intense opinions regarding the champion’s lifestyle.

Lewis vaping INSTANTLY disqualified him from any goat arguments. Lewis Nicotinemilton is a DISGRACE to all fans and should be BANNED from the paddock. #KeepThatAddictOutOfMySport https://t.co/YRrMGN95lg — Royal Alo (@applesauceyummm) March 23, 2023

Vaping is crazy levels of ick I dont think I want Lewis like that anymore… — tortuous optional routes (@tadeypogachar) March 22, 2023

Others couldn’t help but make light of the situation. Soon, hilarious storylines popped up.

lewis vaping is so funny ik he be fucking up the banana cream pie pods — —̳͟͞͞🇻🇳🍰 (@agentvettels) March 22, 2023

shits not even bad i started smoking tho out of solidarity to lewis vaping https://t.co/bC05DgydVX — Pattle 👨‍🍳 (@Goatciello) March 22, 2023

lewis vaping…maybe he’s gen z after all😆 pic.twitter.com/bVtD5nDgyS — famke 🌹 (@foIklorewhore) March 23, 2023

He said hit the dab now I’m imagining him off the za with Travis after last weeks race 😭😭😭 — Brandinho Sama (@Brandan4real) March 22, 2023

The only time Hamilton publicly wanted a smoke

In 2021, Hamilton considered the Hungarian GP to be an easy win. His teammate at the time, Valtteri Bottas, had wiped out most of the grid, including their Red bull rivals. However, Hamilton had made a crucial mistake with his tires during the restart, which pushed him to the back of the pack.

Despite the setback, Hamilton managed to cruise to an impressive comeback, almost winning the race if it wasn’t for the incredible defense of Fernando Alonso. However, during the race, he didn’t believe that victory was possible, but Wolff continued to encourage him to keep going.

🇭🇺 2021

Lewis Hamilton after exhausting Hungarian GP:#F1 pic.twitter.com/9mbydjFG8X — Lewis Hamilton Appreciation (@LewisHamiltonA1) March 31, 2022

Hamilton praised his boss’s positivity saying, “He’s got a great heart, Toto, But with all due respect, when I got the call, I was like, I want whatever they’re smoking at the end of this race!”

All in jest, of course, surely Mercedes was feeding off the same positivity Hamilton brings to the team- something that they will surely need this season.