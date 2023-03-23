HomeSearch

Resurfaced Video Of Lewis Hamilton Vaping Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

Shreya Sanjeev
|Published 23/03/2023

F1 drivers are usually very quiet about their vices and keep things very hush-hush and under the covers. Even drunken stories are a rare occurrence in the ever-classy world of F1, everything remains prim and proper. Until you have the likes of Lewis Hamilton to shake things up a bit.

The 7-time champion has had his moments off the track that could make for a very entertaining highlight reel. Standing out of the crowd with his designer outfits, battling the FIA over jewelry, making songs, and now- vaping?

One tweet led to an unusual domino effect that set F1 twt into a rigorous debate during a boring Thursday in between race weekends. Team LH44, anti-Hamilton fans, and anyone scrolling through this debacle, just had to join in.

Lewis Hamilton sneaks in a quick drag

In an old video of Hamilton sharing his music on an Instagram live stream, eagle-eyed fans caught the driver leaning back in his chair, taking a drag, and let out a sneaky exhale of smoke. Almost 4 years old now, no one knows if the 38-year-old continues to hold on to this habit, but the video was enough to create upheaval.

Many fans were quick to protect their driver from judgment. Refusing to understand why it’s a big deal, many tried putting out unnecessary fires.

For some fans, it really struck a nerve; leading to some intense opinions regarding the champion’s lifestyle.

Others couldn’t help but make light of the situation. Soon, hilarious storylines popped up.

The only time Hamilton publicly wanted a smoke

In 2021, Hamilton considered the Hungarian GP to be an easy win. His teammate at the time, Valtteri Bottas, had wiped out most of the grid, including their Red bull rivals. However, Hamilton had made a crucial mistake with his tires during the restart, which pushed him to the back of the pack.

Despite the setback, Hamilton managed to cruise to an impressive comeback, almost winning the race if it wasn’t for the incredible defense of Fernando Alonso. However, during the race, he didn’t believe that victory was possible, but Wolff continued to encourage him to keep going.

Hamilton praised his boss’s positivity saying“He’s got a great heart, Toto, But with all due respect, when I got the call, I was like, I want whatever they’re smoking at the end of this race!”

All in jest, of course, surely Mercedes was feeding off the same positivity Hamilton brings to the team- something that they will surely need this season.

