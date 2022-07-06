“Thank God Max Verstappen is calm” – Helmut Marko calls Yuki Tsunoda ‘probloem child’ and has organised a psychologist to work with him

Helmut Marko says Red Bull has appointed a psychologist to work with Yuki Tsunoda as he tends to erupt violently over the team radio.

Yuki Tsunoda, who drives for the Red Bull junior team AlphaTauri alongside Pierre Gasly is known to blast out on the team radio.

Tsunoda has made some improvements going into the 2022 season as compared to his rookie season in 2021. The Japanese driver has scored 11 points compared to 16 for Gasly in a less competitive car compared to those around them.

However, at the British GP, Tsunoda collided with his teammate which caused the latter’s retirement from the race.

Talking about driver mentality, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko said that Max Verstappen is calm when in the cockpit but Tsunoda tends to blast off.

“We have organised a kind of psychologist to work with him because he continued to rant in the corners, so that inhibits performance,” Marko said.

“We should keep our emotions in check. Thank God Max is calm, our problem child in this respect, not only in this respect, is Tsunoda. He explodes on the radio, you wouldn’t believe it.”

Helmut Marko does not favour radio communications

Furthermore, Marko shared his thoughts on radio communication with drivers while they are racing. He is not a huge fan of the concept and feels like all the technical details that the drivers get makes the racing easier.

Marko argues that radio communications are partly like school driving and it does not provide the drivers’ independency.

“You could limit it, that it only goes in one direction, that you only leave the driver on, but he doesn’t get any technical support,” Marko said.

“So [Lewis] Hamilton, who has his hand on the radio, he then tells him: ‘You lose five metres in Turn 10 on braking and in Turn 3 the other driver goes in a bit slower but comes out better.’ So a driver gets all this information and that makes it easier for him.”

