Cinematic Parallels in New Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Video Has Fans in Tears Over What Is to Come

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s off-track partnership makes them one of the most exciting duos on the current F1 grid. Fan favorites, they are currently in their final season together as teammates at Ferrari. Because of the same, the latest Shell advertisement has brought out emotions within the F1 community.

With Shell being Ferrari’s innovation partner, the team’s drivers featured in a commercial where both drive a car against a drone. The drone powers down, but the cars continue to run and both Leclerc and Sainz park beside each other fist bumping.

charles and carlos racing against a drone pic.twitter.com/FFDjzNDX2j — clara (@leclercsletters) May 21, 2024

Soon, parallels between this and the last scene of Fast and Furious 7 were drawn. In the latter, Vin Diesel’s character (Dom) and Paul Walker’s character (Brian) were part of the closing moments of the film, and they both drive next to each other in different cars, before taking separate paths.

The scene was created to pay homage to Walker, who died in a real-life car accident before the movie’s release.

With Lewis Hamilton replacing Sainz at Maranello, this was probably one of the last segments he was part of with Leclerc. For fans of the duo, this was a particularly sad moment. And its comparison to a tear-jerker like Diesel and Walker’s last scene, was apt, from their point of view.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s commercial makes fans emotional

The sight of Sainz and Leclerc driving for Ferrari together was something their fans became accustomed to. After seven months, Leclerc will continue to suit up for Ferrari. But where Sainz will drive, remains a mystery.

The last scene of Fast and Furious 7 featured a song called ‘See You Again’ by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth. It became synonymous with the movie, and several parting moments thereafter. And the F1 community didn’t waste time in bringing it up.

Not the edit to See You Again. Who is going to pay for my therapy?? pic.twitter.com/B6fP6Cp36D — Mari (@very_berry99) May 22, 2024

this is so fast and furious omfg it’s giving movie it’s giving cinematography https://t.co/oaB4lcjA5T — barbara (@lizwesw) May 21, 2024

this is so sad, Alexa, play see you again https://t.co/bK2448AOet — (anna)tar | 15th doctor (@skywalkerebel) May 21, 2024

For Sainz, leaving Ferrari will be sad and emotional. At the same time, he has to be strong and fight hard for his F1 future. Currently, he hasn’t revealed what his destination will be, but for now, Audi looks like his most realistic option.