“Helicopters Flying Over Here”: Brad Keselowski Reveals How Eminem Moving Into the Neighbourhood Changed Things

Living in the same neighborhood as Eminem is a flex that not many enjoy. RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski had the honor of it for many years in his childhood home in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Following the music superstar’s popularity boom at the turn of the century, he invested $4.75 million into a huge mansion in the area to use as a getaway hideout.

During a recent revisit to the past, Keselowski took fans on a tour around the spots that made his early life and explained what it was like to live near Eminem. He said, “Eminem used to live there. After he became popular, that’s where he used to live. Every once in a while he’d do something to get into trouble. There’d be helicopters flying around.”

The 17,000-square-foot mansion was known as the “Kmart Mansion” because its previous owner was Chuck Conaway, the former chairman of Kmart. With six bedrooms and even more bathrooms, it is an abode worthy of a celebrity like Eminem. The outdoors is filled with amenities like tennis courts, swimming pools, and more. It was sold in 2017 for $2 million.

It was not the rapper’s main residence. He spent most of his time in the house that he owns in Clinton Township, so the sale made sense despite the hefty loss that it incurred. That said, the property’s tax assessment at the time valued it at $1.8 million. So, he got a few dollars more than what would have been a fair price. Keselowski, meanwhile, remains starstruck to date.

When Eminem’s interview left Keselowski spellbound

Years after their brief relationship as neighbors, Eminem made the headlines in 2013 for an awkward live interview during the Notre Dame-Michigan college football’s ABC broadcast. He took over the personality of a character in one of his music videos to mess with people.

Watching this as a Penske Racing driver in the Cup Series, Keselowski wrote on X, “Just caught up on the Eminem interview during the football game. #WowwwW.” His reaction made it clear that his tryst with the music icon was continuing.

A decade since there haven’t been any public avenues in which the two have collaborated or mentioned each other. But it’s no crime to hope. Keselowski is currently working hard towards making RFK Racing a NASCAR powerhouse while Eminem is reminiscing about his career following the release of his final studio album “The Death of Slim Shady” in July.