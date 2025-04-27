mobile app bar

“Come With Me or Stay Here”: When a Teenage Oscar Piastri Had to Pick Between Family and Career

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
PIASTRI Oscar F1 Team McLaren F1 GP von Holland 2023 am 26.08.2023 in Zandvoort *** PIASTRI Oscar F1 Team McLaren F1 GP of Holland 2023 on 26 08 2023

PIASTRI Oscar F1 Team McLaren F1 GP von Holland 2023 am 26.08.2023 in Zandvoort *** PIASTRI Oscar F1 Team McLaren F1 GP of Holland 2023 on 26 08 2023 | Credits- IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

With just 20 spots available, F1 is one of the most exclusive sports in the world, making the journey to get there incredibly competitive. To reach the pinnacle, sacrifices often have to be made, frequently involving family.

The situation with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was no different. Born in Melbourne, he had to move to Europe at just 14 years old to be closer to racing hotspots. Initially, his father, Chris, moved to the UK with him to support his career, and they stayed together in a flat in the north of London.

However, after six months, Chris had to return home to manage his company, HP Turners. As a result, he was forced to have a difficult conversation with his son.

“Come with me or stay here,” Chris presented this unfortunate ultimatum to Piastri, who was just a teenager climbing the ranks of motorsport halfway accross the world. This was revealed by Motorsport Network editor-in-chief Ben Hunt, who also insisted that Piastri was so determined that he was never going to return to Melbourne.

“For Oscar, it was a no-brainer. He was going to stay,” Hunt added.

Still, Piastri was too young to stay alone, so his parents enrolled him in a boarding school — Haileybury and Imperial Service College. Furthermore, they hired Rob McIntyre, a close family friend, to look after Piastri, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as McIntyre himself had a background in professional go-karting.

A short while later, McIntyre realized Piastri had the potential to make it big.

“Oscar would have been 15. Rick [Flynn — the man Oscar raced for at the time] basically said, ‘yeah, really fast, very technical, super-smart,'” McIntyre said, per Autosport.

“When I looked at his data, the way he uses the steering and pedals, he was so dexterous. He’s got an amazing feel. I thought, ‘this kid is going to go really well in a car.'”

Thankfully, Piastri did make it big. He became a force to be reckoned with in the junior categories, winning both the F3 and F2 titles back-to-back (2020 and 2021). The only other drivers to have achieved this milestone are Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Gabriel Bortoleto—all of whom are competing in F1 currently.

However, getting to the top wasn’t easy for Piastri, despite his undoubtable talent. He only landed a reserve driver role with Alpine and had to sit out the 2022 season.

When Fernando Alonso left Alpine for Aston Martin at the end of the 2022 season, the French outfit wanted to promote Piastri and even issued a press release to confirm the same. However, the Melbourne-born driver had other plans.

Soon after seeing Alpine’s press release, he posted one of his most infamous tweets, explaining that he had never signed a contract with the Enstone-based team. He instead decided to sign with McLaren, leading to a long legal battle between the two teams to secure his signature.

Eventually, it all worked out for Piastri and McLaren.

Now 23, Piastri is one of F1’s top drivers. With three wins from the first five Grands Prix this season and a 10-point lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the championship, he is certainly one of the favorites to fight for the 2025 title.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

x-icon

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

Share this article

Don’t miss these