Oscar Piastri Revisits “Complicated Journey” From Alpine to McLaren

Oscar Piastri was a part of Alpine’s reserve line-up before he joined McLaren in 2023. He became a race winner earlier this year and has tasted a lot of success for someone with as young an F1 career as his. Reflecting on the same during a segment on McLaren’s YouTube channel, Piastri admitted to having a not-so-straightforward journey to F1 with the Woking-based outfit

Piastri considers it a privilege to be a McLaren driver. “I obviously had a slightly complicated journey into F1,” he said.

The Australian driver was referring to how Alpine announced that he would drive for the team in late 2022, without his approval. He posted a tweet that embarrassed the Enstone-based squad, and revealed soon that he would be a part of McLaren; not how drivers usually announce their entry into the pinnacle of motorsports.

I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 has put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year. — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) August 2, 2022

Piastri, however, made a joke about why he chose McLaren. “I’m not saying the road cars got the deal over the line, but it helped,” the Melbourne-born said during McLaren’s revelation of the Artura Spyder.

Piastri’s entry into F1 was filled with controversy, but since he joined the grid, there hasn’t been any negative chatter about him. He has kept his head down and improved his performance consistently over the last year and a half.

Piastri has been on a constantly improving curve

Piastri impressed the whole grid with his maturity and driving skills since making his debut in 2023. He had a very impressive rookie campaign, in which he earned two podium finishes and a Sprint Race win.

Special morning celebrating with the team. Now it’s time to hit the beach pic.twitter.com/LeTfFSIQl9 — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) August 1, 2024

Fast forward to 2024 and Piastri has been a regular contender for the podium places. He is also a Grand Prix winner now, and while Lando Norris holds the lead in the Championship standings, Piastri is quickly catching up.

Piastri is no longer just a second driver at McLaren. He is quickly becoming a threat to Norris and should the trend continue, the Melbourne-born driver will have a real shot at competing for the 2025 World Championship.