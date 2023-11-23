“Completely Wasted” Max Verstappen is All About Sergio Perez and Flying Kisses, and Fans Love it

Max Verstappen was at his partying best upon winning the first-ever Las Vegas GP and completing the ‘US Triple.’ Hopping from one club to another, Verstappen and Co. finally arrived at the Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace at around 4 am on Sunday.

However, the Dutchman wasn’t the only high-profile celebrity to attend the famous nightclub. According to Las Vegas Review Journal, DJ Martin Garrix, and McLaren’s Lando Norris were also a part of the crew that hit the club and partied till 6 in the morning. The extended party came as part of Verstappen’s unending celebrations after he won one of the season’s most entertaining races.

Following a horrendous crash that led to Lando Norris visiting the University Medical Center, the McLaren driver got the all-clear, which led to him joining Verstappen in his shenanigans. The Dutchman was in an entirely different mood from when his weekend began in Vegas. He was extremely outspoken about his dissatisfaction over the “show” of the Las Vegas GP, but as soon as he won the race, the Dutchman burst into song with the lyrics “Viva Las Vegas.”

Before Martin Garrix took over the DJing duties, Swedish DJ Alesso and local DJ Rob Guson were the party’s headliners. While Guson is a resident Vegas DJ making a name for himself, Alesso has become a global sensation. MTV named him as an ‘EDM Rookie to Watch’, and has collaborated with artists such as Sebastian Ingrosso to produce many hit songs.

Fans love every bit of a “wasted” Max Verstappen

Footage of a drunk Verstappen singing along with fans while holding a drink in his hands has gone viral all over the Internet. The Dutchman first cheered along, singing the words “Checo! Checo!” before blowing a flying kiss to the crowd as they chanted his name. Certain fans couldn’t control their excitement over the clip and took to X to showcase their feelings.

Some fans commented on the ‘drunkenness’ of Verstappen and claimed he was “completely wasted.”

Meanwhile, another uploaded a clip where Verstappen asked Sergio Perez to be on “Daddy duty” for the night.

Despite his immense criticism of the entire race weekend, Verstappen ended his stay in Sin City in the most ‘Vegas’ way possible. Heading to Abu Dhabi now, the Dutchman will once again set his eyes on breaking another record. He is currently T3 on the list of all-time career race wins, with Sebastian Vettel with 53 wins. Should the Dutchman win the final race of the season, he will surpass Vettel in the rankings.