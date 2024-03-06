“He’s Not a Liar”: Max Verstappen Responds to Father Jos’ Attack on Christian Horner to Clear Stance

Jos Verstappen, the father of three-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen, made some serious allegations against Christian Horner recently. In the backdrop of the allegations Horner is facing over “inappropriate behavior” leveled by a Red Bull employee, Jos called for Horner’s ouster from the team. The 52-year-old Dutchman also alleged that the team boss was the reason behind the chaos and was yet “playing the victim”. Responding to the comments, Max has cleared that his father is “not a liar”. However, the Red Bull driver refused to take sides in the skirmish.

Speaking on the media day ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP weekend, Max said, “I guess he [Jos] clearly felt like that. But from my side, it doesn’t matter being on one side or the other side.”

However, Max Verstappen did admit that being on a “different side” would be “weird” for him being Jos’ son. After stating the same, the 26-year-old added, “From how I know him (Jos) already in go-karting, my dad is very outspoken. He’s not a liar, that’s for sure.”

Max also iterated that he simply wanted to focus on the “performance side of things” and not so much on the activities outside of the track. He also called for a respectful discourse while taking his own example when he wasn’t happy with things in F1, yet chose to have respectful discussions to work things out.

Earlier last week, Jos launched an attack on Horner in the aftermath of the leak of alleged chats. He highlighted how the team was treading on thin ice with a risk of being “torn apart”.

Can Max Verstappen move to Mercedes amid Red Bull chaos?

As rumors of a rift in the Red Bull camp intensified, pictures of a casual meet between Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Jos Verstappen emerged. With Lewis Hamilton waiting to join Ferrari in 2025, speculations over Max Verstappen replacing him at Mercedes have gathered traction.

Meanwhile, Red Bull director and Verstappen’s close confidante, Helmut Marko, cleared that he wouldn’t stand in the 26-year-old’s way if he decided to join Mercedes. Toto Wolff, on the other hand, while speaking with Sky Sports ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP said, “For a driver, the most important thing is to be with whoever is fastest, and there is no reason now for Max to leave Red Bull anytime soon. But we’ll see what happens.”

Experts discussed if the uncertainty over Red Bull’s performance under the 2026 regulations could trigger a move from Max. However, Max has now settled the debate once and for all.

He intends to serve the full duration of his contract with Red Bull, which lasts until the end of 2028. The 26-year-old then ended his remarks by acknowledging how much Red Bull had done for his career.