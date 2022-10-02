Max Verstappen tells rivals to shut up over $7 million F1 budget cap breach drama

Max Verstappen has told his rivals to shut up over the Budget Cap drama started by Mercedes and Ferrari in a fiery response by the Dutchman.

Max Verstappen, the defending world champion, has made a fiery response to Red Bull’s rivals commenting on the Budget Cap drama. The Dutchman is confident that Red Bull did not exceed the Budget Cap last year.

It was reported that two teams had exceeded the 2021 Budget Cap. Red Bull is rumoured to be one of the teams. Christian Horner is also adamant that Red Bull did not exceed the Budget Cap. After the news broke, Toto Wolff spoke strongly against Red Bull.

While there is no confirmation of Red Bull exceeding the Budget Cap, the consequences depend upon whether Red Bull exceeded the Budget Cap by greater than or less than 5% of the $145million.

The 2021 Formula 1 season was already filled with controversy on and off track. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen fought for the Drivers Championship until the last lap in the season’s previous race.

The season will go down in history with one of the greatest title battles. A season so iconic that Verstappen could still be denied the World Championship 10 months after the season ended.

This budget cap violation, if confirmed, is going to stress test the whole concept of it. Let’s say that not having certain sanctions for certain violations leaves the whole thing open to interpretation. And most likely loopholes to be closed.#F1 #SingaporeGP — Lorenzo (@LV26KS) September 30, 2022

Also Read: F1 bosses highlight why Max Verstappen title win would be illegal if Red Bull is find in violation

The potential consequences for Max Verstappen and Red Bull

While there is no confirmation over the rumours yet, the consequences for Red Bull depend on the magnitude of the team exceeding the Budget Cap. Consequences depend on whether the team exceeded by less than 5 percent.

Smaller-scale consequences include a fine or a public warning. Red Bull could also be excluded from a race weekend but not the race itself. The larger-scale effects are rather brutal.

These include exclusion from a race weekend and the race. Another consequence is the deduction of Drivers and Constructors championship points or disqualification from drivers and constructors championship.

The latter of the consequences could see Max Verstappen stripped of his World Championship.

Also Read: After $5 Million breach Toto Wolff mocks his rival for poor leadership communication