Conor McGregor Called to Arms As Massive Responsibility of Irish Dreams Thumped on His Shoulders

The Notorious is usually synonymous with three things- the UFC, Whiskey, and being a proud Irishman. Now, Conor McGregor is called to tap into that third factor and make possible an Irish GP.

Advertisement

McGregor is no stranger to the world of F1, having been a part of the spectacle for two seasons in a row at Monaco. While witnessing a race at F1’s Crown Jewel is an experience in itself, nothing would compare to the roars of F1 engines on home ground.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mma_orbit/status/1662815473694658561?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Thus, when discussions of a potential Irish GP came in, it was a no-brainer that McGregor’s name was brought to the table.

Conor McGregor called to be the F1 mascot for Ireland

In a recent episode of the Formula For Success podcast, a group of Irish fans asked Eddie Jordan and David Coulthard if there were ever discussions for an Irish GP. Jordan, a proud Irishman was optimistic. Listing the three races in the Middle East as an example, he stated, “Could it happen in Ireland? I would like to hope that it can.”

Marketing the country, he explained that “Ireland is the dream country of Europe”. However, it would be likely that F1 would save their money for other purposes. Yet, he held on to the idea. “It’s a very small country but you know, it would be a classic.”

Recounting DC himself closing down the streets of Dublin for a Red Bull demo, it would be a great opportunity. Coulthard had a suggestion to build this hype: “One man that can help coordinate that is someone who used to be involved in F1, he’s got shed loads of money and a load of free time: I’m thinking Eddie Jordan.”

Advertisement

However, the Irishman laughed and said, “I was hoping you were going to say Conor McGregor.” While McGregor also ticked off all the requirements on Coulthard’s list, Jordan adds, “I think Conor McGregor may actually have amassed more than what you’ve talked away.”

McGregor compares himself to F1 cars

While it’s no secret that McGregor is one of the greatest MMA fighters out there, the self-assured man even compared himself to an F1 car.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtlrNgZAl22/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

While visiting the 2023 Monaco GP, a fan caught McGregor on camera, in awe of the F1 cars zooming past him. Reposting the video that was on a fan account, McGregor took to his stories to say: “Ridiculous speed.” He went on to compare it to his fear-inducing left hand, adding, “my back hand.”

While F1 cars and McGregor’s punches might be equally scary, the Irish dream remains. Would McGregor be up for the task? Well, he seldom turns down a challenge.