UFC Fighter Hilariously Suggests Wearing a Diaper Next Time After Feeling Like She’d ‘Poop’ During Rounds

Loopy Godinez of Mexico (L) against Julia Polastri of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Mexico City Arena. on March 29, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Loopy Godinez had an ‘Oh sh*t’ moment in her last fight at UFC Mexico City, quite literally! Coming off back-to-back decision losses against elite opponents like Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern, Godinez stepped in against Julia Polastri in a three-round matchup. Despite the pressure, she secured a unanimous decision victory.

However, between the rounds, Godinez admitted to her coach, “I have to poop,” something that probably no other fighter has said in the middle of a fight.

Thankfully, there was no soiling of pants since the fight got over in three rounds. If it was five rounds, that would be bad….I tried not to think about it,” she recalled, speaking to Ariel Helwani and expressing relief on what would have made the viral moment truly immortal.

Not entirely sure what triggered the near mishap—she noted it was a first-time experience and speculated it might have something to do with her weight cut—the fighter later joked.

Loopy Godinez talks viral moment at UFC Mexico.#HelwaniShowpic.twitter.com/hg1MIQoUE9 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) March 31, 2025

“Yeah, maybe next time if I feel anything like this, I could wear a diaper; maybe that will help,” she quipped.

Although, if the unforgiven had happened, Godinez would have been embarrassed, sure, but she would have some company. There have been fighters before her who have had the misfortune of not being able to hold it.

In fact, during UFC Fight Night 112 in 2017, American-Russian martial artist Justine Kish soiled her shorts and then rolled around with her opponent and friend Felice Herrig in the octagon for ground control.

So, it could have been way worse for Godinez! Regardless, she needed to figure out why it even got to a point where pooping was a thought in her head. So, she did some digging.

Before the Scale: The Build-Up to UFC Mexico City

Apparently, things had started going off even before she hit the scale. She recalled, “Now that I’m piecing everything together, it all makes sense.”

She felt under the weather right from the start—during a walk before the fight, she began getting chills and told her coach, “I’m so cold, I feel weird.”

Her coach explained it was likely because her body fat was extremely low.

However, the issues didn’t stop after she weighed in, which in itself was an achievement given how she was feeling. As she started rehydrating, her stomach began acting up.

“I figured it was just my body trying to adjust from nothing to food and drinks, so I’d eventually get over it,” she said.

However, her discomfort continued from Friday through the night and into the morning before the fight. Despite feeling rough, she decided to power through.

But once she was in the cage, she felt something was off during the second round. Without any filter, she blurted out what was happening, and to her surprise, the camera caught it all up close.

“I don’t care. It is what it is. Fighters and humans go through it,” she remarked, taking the whole experience in stride.

The good news is that Godinez is on the mend after her latest fight, and she even feels that overcoming the challenge made her win even sweeter.

“My stomach still feels weird, but I feel like it’s a little bit better. It makes the victory that much sweeter,” she shared.