Conspiracy Theory on Sergio Pérez Red Bull Contract Emerges After Latest Disney Announcement

Shreya Sanjeev
Published

Sergio Perez Might Lead Red Bull Into Losing the 2024 Constructors Title, Reckons F1 Expert

Sergio Perez would be a happy man having signed a two-year contract extension with Red Bull and also being the star of a new docu-series by Disney. But things may not always be as they seem. Fans have suspicions that things are too good to be true with the Mexican driver.

Red Bull has been infamous for its harsh evaluation of their drivers. While all signs pointed towards Perez staying with the team, a two-year extension seems too much of a reward in what has hardly been a redeeming performance this season. Just hours after the news of his extension broke, Disney+ announced “Sergio Perez: Don’t Give Up Cabr*n!”

Teasing a release soon, no other information has been provided about the project. Perez has hopped onto the bandwagon of F1 drivers having documentaries being made about them. Although nothing unusual, fans suspect Perez’s Disney deal and other sponsorships sweetened the deal with Red Bull.

Theories hatch around the Sergio Perez deal

Perez’s popularity cannot be discounted. With an entire nation of passionate fans backing him, Disney isn’t the only big name on Perez’s roster. However, fans were quick to reduce Perez’s impressive extension to something which has little to do with talent.

Even his sponsorship ties contributed to this conversation.

Some fans identified it as a pattern with the team itself.

While talent attracts sponsorships and they add as a big bonus to teams while signing drivers, Sergio Perez has established himself as a strong driver on the grid.

Not everyone has been able to survive besides Max Verstappen, and Checo has proved it is possible to go the distance and beyond. With two more years guaranteed, Perez can finally relax and give it his all.

