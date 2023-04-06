Controversial Former Michael Schumacher Boss Argues Ferrari Needs Jean Todt Like Reconstruction

Ferrari is in huge turmoil as they are once again far from challenging for the title despite colossal expectations. Thus, the former Michael Schumacher boss, Luca di Montezemolo, who had earlier been surrounded by several controversies during his stint, has radical advice for the Prancing Horses.

In 1991 when Montezemolo took charge, Ferrari was pressed beneath the might of Williams and McLaren. At that time they last won a championship in 1983 and were far away from their previous glory.

Thus, the Italian boss made some major decisions that changed the course of Ferrari’s history after the turn of the millennium. He suggests the current Ferrari regime make similar long-term decisions to ensure prolonged success.

It might be over a decade since he last raced in the #AustralianGP, but 7-time champion Michael Schumacher still comfortably leads the laps led chart Down Under 🤯#F1 pic.twitter.com/BN4fVjmJAW — Autosport (@autosport) March 30, 2023

Bring in changes that made Michael Schumacher a legend

Montezemolo, who credits himself for bringing a revolution in Ferrari with his impactful hiring, wants Ferrari to use the same precedent. According to him, the current situation warrants a long-term overhaul.

“I don’t think it’s a short-term crisis, it’s a matter of reconstruction, and we need to bring together the best technicians,” he said. “I brought Todt, Domenicali, Brawn, and Byrne. Schumacher came later. There was also a serious crisis at the beginning, but a good team was built.”

Montezemolo is right about Ferrari making important hirings looking at the bigger picture in mind. The crucial decisions in the 90s snowballed into a five-year-long championship reign by Ferrari, which was never seen before. It also brought Schumacher to the GOAT status.

Moreover, their success didn’t end with Schumacher’s last title win. They were still contesting for titles till 2009. The Italian team found success in 2007 by winning both championships and the constructors’ title in 2008. Since then, Ferrari hasn’t inspired itself to another road to success.

Worst start to the season

Before the start of the season, Ferrari was expected to give a better challenge to Red Bull for the title. However, with three races in the season, the team is standing fourth in the championship’s pecking order and scored a blank in the last outing in Australia.

Their last year’s title contender Charles Leclerc is having the worst start to the season as he stands P10 in the table with only six points. This predicament of Ferrari is an alarming sign of the dip in the competition this season.

Charles Leclerc’s 2023 season so far: 🇧🇭 DNF

🇸🇦 7th

🇦🇺 DNF pic.twitter.com/wBxIn6KGnh — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) April 2, 2023

So, Montezemolo could be right somewhere with his analysis. Ferrari has tried to make every minor fix over the years to boost its championship chances. But none worked, so do they need a massive overhaul?