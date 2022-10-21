COTA to plant 296 trees to honour Sebastian Vettel’s F1 legacy

4-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel was honoured at COTA with a tree plantation drive celebrating the drivers’ legacy in F1.

Sebastian Vettel has 4 more races remaining before he hangs his racing shoes. The 4-time World Champion has decided to retire at the end of the 2022 season.

Vettel goes down in F1’s history as one of the most accomplished drivers. And this Sunday in COTA, the German will be starting the 296th race of his illustrious F1 career.

COTA has decided to plant 296 trees across its community. The number matches Vettel’s F1 race starts until the 2022 United States GP.

Of which the first 20 trees will be planted on COTA’s circuit campus. This area will later be renamed ‘Vettel Grove’.” The circuit plans to install a bronze monument at a later date to commemorate the occasion.

Sebastian Vettel was presented with a golden shovel and honoured by planting the first sapling to commemorate the drive. He was joined by COTA Chairman Bobby Epstein.

This afternoon COTA launched our environmental initiative with the help from 4-time world champion, @sebastianvettel. 296 trees will be planted throughout the ATX community, in honor of the total amount of @f1 races Vettel will reach at this weekend’s USGP. #USGP pic.twitter.com/abimyo8IR0 — Circuit of The Americas (@COTA) October 20, 2022

Epstein said earlier, “We’d love to find a way to celebrate Sebastian and recognise him for his contributions before he retires.” And the circuit decided to do the honours in Vettel’s favourite way!

Vettel is an avid environmentalist. And the German enjoyed the initiative by the race track to celebrate his contribution to F1 and an initiative. Vettel later announced a plan to pledge 296 more trees with Austin-based TreeFolks.

Also Read: “Nobody doubts that Max Verstappen was a champion of 2021” – Sebastian Vettel is against points penalty for Red Bull breaching budget cap by $1.8 Million

Sebastian Vettel made his F1 debut in Indianapolis

In 2007, Sebastian Vettel made his F1 race debut at the 2007 US Grand Prix in Indianapolis. The 19-year-old Vettel drove for BMW Sauber and replaced the injured Robert Kubica.

This was the last race at the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway. F1 would take a hiatus from the USA until the United States GP returned in 2012 at the new Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Where it all started for Seb… A 19-year-old Vettel impressed on his debut at the #USGP 💪#F1 pic.twitter.com/z05j04mOb0 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 18, 2022

The retiring World Champion enjoyed his visit back to the country where he debuted in. And so far, Vettel likes Austin more than Indianapolis.

Vettel said, “I made my debut in Indianapolis five years before. But I think there’s been a different vibe in Austin, right from the get-go.”

He adds, “It’s been really exciting because the whole city was happy to race and welcomed us.” Vettel has claimed only one win at the circuit, in 2013, and will make his last appearance at the circuit on Sunday.

Also Read: 4-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel might have stayed in F1 if Aston Martin won races

Sebatian Vettel is a fan of COTA Austin

F1’s popularity in the USA has surged exponentially in recent years. It is the biggest market for the sport and from 2023, America will be hosting 3 Grand Prix; at COTA, Miami and Las Vegas.

2022 marks the 10th anniversary of COTA being on the F1 calendar. And Sebastian Vettel has enjoyed the frolic around this race track.

The German said, “Obviously, the interest across the US has grown in the last couple of years. But I think Austin has always been exceptional.

Vettel added, “I also feel that Austin isn’t your typical America if such a thing exists. So I think for us, it’s been great to go, right from the start. It’s been a highlight of the season for 10 years now.”

COTA has been a favourite among drivers as well. Valtteri Bottas entered the F1 circuit, cruising on a Harley Davidson. While McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo entered riding on a horse, just like you’d imagine in one of the old Westerns!

COTA has recently signed an agreement to remain on the F1 calendar until the 2026 season after signing a 5-year intention. This shows how loved the circuit is despite the commercially lucrative options like Miami and Las Vegas.

Also Read: Max Verstappen on the verge of smashing Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s F1 records