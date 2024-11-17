Couldn’t Get Tickets to Las Vegas GP? Check Out These Restaurants and Casinos With Track-Side Views

16 LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, action during the 2023 Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, 21th round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from November 17 to 19, 2023 on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has quickly become one of the most anticipated events on the Formula 1 calendar, even though it’s only in its second year. With the race taking place on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, demand for tickets has skyrocketed, making it difficult for many fans to secure it for the event. Adding to the challenge, several popular viewing spots from last year, including The Bellagio, The Mirage, and Ellis Island, are not hosting a Grandstand this time around.

For fans left without tickets, the good news is that several restaurants and casinos along the track are offering exclusive viewing packages, giving guests the chance to enjoy the race while indulging in great food and entertainment. Here’s a breakdown of some of the best options available as explained by local YouTuber Norma Geli:

Giada

Located at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, Giada is a prime spot to catch the race as drivers speed down one of the track’s longest straights. The restaurant is offering a package priced at $500 per person plus taxes and fees for any night of the race weekend—Thursday, Friday, or Saturday. The package includes food, drinks, and spectacular track-side views.

Ole Red

Also situated at Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, Ole Red has several options for fans looking for premium views:

Thursday:

Rooftop Las Vegas Boulevard Rail Tables: Starting at $2,000.

Table 777 (the best spot): Starting at $5,000.

Third-Floor Balcony Seating: Starting at $200.

Friday:

Rooftop Las Vegas Boulevard Rail Tables: Starting at $3,000.

Table 777: Starting at $7,500.

Third-Floor Balcony Seating: Starting at $300.

Saturday and Sunday:

Rooftop Las Vegas Boulevard Rail Tables: Starting at $5,000.

Table 777: Starting at $10,000.

Third-Floor Balcony Seating: Starting at $500.

Geli described Table 777 as the ultimate spot, saying, “It sticks out more than the others, making it the perfect place to see the action unfold.”

Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace is offering a unique standing-room-only experience for fans with three-day tickets. Guests will also have access to a fan zone featuring live entertainment and Formula 1-themed activities. Prices for the package start at $850 and go up to $1,700, including taxes and fees. Food and beverages can be purchased separately.

The Cosmopolitan Hotel

For fans looking for a poolside viewing experience, The Cosmopolitan is transforming its Boulevard Pool into a race-viewing deck. Prices are as follows:

One-day admission starts at $150 per person (Thursday or Friday) and $350 per person (Saturday).

Three-day admission starts at $500 per person.

Most of these locations—like Caesars Palace, The Cosmopolitan Hotel, and The Flamingo—are positioned along the back straight of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, between Turn 13 and Turn 14. Others, such as the West Harmon zone and Hilton Grand Vacations zone, offer views of the final straight, located between Turn 16 and Turn 17.