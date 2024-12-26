“I Knew as Soon as I Won That Race”: Max Verstappen Reveals the Moment He Was Confident of Title Win

VERSTAPPEN Max (ned), Red Bull Racing RB20, portrait during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, 24th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from December 6 to 8, 2024 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix (previously the Brazilian GP) has often been a strong hunting ground for Max Verstappen and this year was no different. Starting in 17th place on a wet track, the Dutchman again produced one of his masterclasses at Interlagos that helped him not only win the race but effectively also his fourth consecutive title by extending his lead substantially over second-placed Lando Norris.

In fact, after his win in Brazil, Verstappen himself knew he had won this year’s title. “I knew as soon as I won that race and the outcome in general, I was like, that’s it,” Verstappen replied when host Nicola of the Talking Bull podcast pointed out that it was evident by looking at his face on the podium that he felt a massive sense of relief and joy.

And his drive in Sao Paulo was indeed one of a true champion. He had an excellent start as he gained six places and moved up to 11th by the end of the opening lap.

Verstappen then opted for a longer stint, with the hope that he would benefit if the race ever had a safety car or a red flag, knowing that some or the other drivers were likely to have an incident because of the treacherous conditions on the race track. And he indeed did make his own luck as the race got red-flagged on lap 32.

This helped the Red Bull driver essentially get a free pit stop and jump up to second place once the race resumed. Verstappen then made short work of the Alpine of Esteban Ocon to take the lead of the race.

Once in the lead, there was no stopping him from recording his eighth win of the season and the first since Spain. After winning the Sao Paulo GP, a fifth place in Las Vegas was enough for Verstappen to clinch his fourth consecutive title with two races to spare.

Verstappen celebrated with Martin Garrix after his title win

When asked how he celebrated his championship victory, the Dutchman recalled partying into the early hours with his friend and renowned DJ Martin Garrix.

“I met up with Martin Garrix because he was playing there the whole weekend,” Verstappen shared. “I only left the track at like 4:00 or 4:30 in the morning. So, of course, already at the time I had a few drinks in me.”

Verstappen, however, continued partying until the next morning, a fact humorously highlighted by George Russell during the Qatar Grand Prix weekend. The Briton revealed that he spotted Verstappen in a bar at 9 a.m. while heading to the airport.

Although Verstappen didn’t see Russell, the Mercedes racer jokingly described the Red Bull driver as “nodding away,” clearly still feeling the effects of the long night.