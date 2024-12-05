From Gordon Ramsay’s Restaurant to Steve Aoki’s Concert: Here’s What $25,000 Ticket Provided at Las Vegas GP

The Las Vegas Grand Prix faced massive criticism for several reasons last season, one being the exorbitant prices for tickets. However, this year, one F1 fan is all praises for what he received in return for a $25,000 Paddock Club ticket.

Via an Instagram video, social media influencer Jack gave fans a walk-through of everything he experienced during the Grand Prix weekend other than the trackside action. He began by sharing his experience at celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s private trackside restaurant, which was “literally 10 feet away from the race”.

At the restaurant, he enjoyed an eight-course meal, while “watching the cars fly by”. With the restaurant adjacent to the start-finish straight, it undoubtedly would have given all fans an amazing view.

However, the list of food items did not just end there. Jack revealed that a Michelin star chef was preparing various types of sushis “fresh to order”. He then headed to the Papi Steak Garage, where he enjoyed steak ribs and several options of seafood.

After all the eating, Jack and his friends headed to the rooftop, where they were surprised with even more food options.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack’s Dining Room (@jacksdiningroom)

Moreover, he was surprised to see the rooftop have a full-service ice skating ring and a private Steve Aoki concert. With so many perks that he enjoyed with his Las Vegas GP ticket, Jack captioned his post, “The brand new $25k/ticket Paddock Club at @f1lasvegas was one of the coolest sporting experiences I’ve ever been to”.

Las Vegas GP attempts to provide the typical American sporting experience

For Americans, sports must not only provide live action but a whole show along with it. That is what the Las Vegas GP has provided since its inaugural race last year.

Other than all the luxuries that Jack enjoyed with his Paddock Club ticket, he would have also witnessed some brilliant action on the race track. The 2024 Las Vegas GP was a classic as not only did Verstappen win his fourth title at this event but Lewis Hamilton produced a masterclass performance, storming through the field from 10th to finish second.

Similarly, last year’s Las Vegas GP also produced a thrilling race as three drivers — Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Sergio Perez — fought for the win. Ultimately, the Dutchman showed his class as he crossed the finishing line just over two seconds ahead of the Monegasque, who overtook Perez on the last lap to snatch second.