mobile app bar

Craig Slater Reports Esteban Ocon Is ‘Understood’ to Replace Kevin Magnussen at Haas

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Craig Slater Reports Esteban Ocon Is ‘Understood’ to Replace Kevin Magnussen at Haas

Credits: IMAGO / Jan Huebner and IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

The start of the Hungarian GP weekend has got further driver market news with Kevin Magnussen announcing his exit from Haas F1 at the end of 2024. This move was already under speculation and Haas have made this decision officially. However, they are yet to finalize a replacement. Sky Sports F1 presenter Craig Slater suggested that Esteban Ocon will most likely replace the outgoing Danish driver at the American outfit.

Speaking in a YouTube video by Sky Sports F1, Slater said, “The understanding is Esteban Ocon will be replacing Magnussen. Ocon, a race winner, who is leaving the Alpine team at the end of this year.”

Slater highlighted how Ocon has gained a reputation for developing friction with his teammates over the years. If Haas do sign Ocon, the Frenchman will team up with Oliver Bearman, who has already secured his full-time seat with the American outfit for 2025.

While Haas has not officially announced anything about Magnussen’s replacement, Ocon seems the most likely candidate. BBC’s Andrew Benson also reported about the same this week and how the confirmation of this move could come in Hungary.

However, besides Haas, the #31 driver is also in contention for other seats on the grid, including Williams. So, if Haas have not finalized on Ocon yet, there may be a competition for securing his signature. Moreover, several other drivers are also in the picture for finalizing their 2025 plans at Alpine, Williams, and Sauber.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 757 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Read more from Aishwary Gaonkar

Share this article

Don’t miss these