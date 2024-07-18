Craig Slater Reports Esteban Ocon Is ‘Understood’ to Replace Kevin Magnussen at Haas

The start of the Hungarian GP weekend has got further driver market news with Kevin Magnussen announcing his exit from Haas F1 at the end of 2024. This move was already under speculation and Haas have made this decision officially. However, they are yet to finalize a replacement. Sky Sports F1 presenter Craig Slater suggested that Esteban Ocon will most likely replace the outgoing Danish driver at the American outfit.

Speaking in a YouTube video by Sky Sports F1, Slater said, “The understanding is Esteban Ocon will be replacing Magnussen. Ocon, a race winner, who is leaving the Alpine team at the end of this year.”

Slater highlighted how Ocon has gained a reputation for developing friction with his teammates over the years. If Haas do sign Ocon, the Frenchman will team up with Oliver Bearman, who has already secured his full-time seat with the American outfit for 2025.

BREAKING: Kevin Magnussen and Haas will part ways at the end of the season #F1 pic.twitter.com/aa0SXOmL9E — Formula 1 (@F1) July 18, 2024

While Haas has not officially announced anything about Magnussen’s replacement, Ocon seems the most likely candidate. BBC’s Andrew Benson also reported about the same this week and how the confirmation of this move could come in Hungary.

However, besides Haas, the #31 driver is also in contention for other seats on the grid, including Williams. So, if Haas have not finalized on Ocon yet, there may be a competition for securing his signature. Moreover, several other drivers are also in the picture for finalizing their 2025 plans at Alpine, Williams, and Sauber.