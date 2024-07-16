Kevin Magnussen Out, Haas To Fill Empty F1 Seat With Exciting Announcement Around the Corner

With the majority of driver contacts expiring in 2024, the entire grid has been in a state of subtle chaos this season. However, this volatile scenario never bothered the Haas F1 team. The American outfit bided their time and is playing it by the ear. Now, according to rumors, Haas will have a completely new lineup for the 2025 season with Kevin Magnussen set to be replaced.

The Kannapolis-based outfit lost their German driver to the upcoming German outfit [Audi], which is currently Sauber. With Nico Hulkenberg’s future decided, all the focus was on Magnussen.

Racing to justify an extension, the Dane has made a lot of unforgettable errors. So, after the American team announced their acquisition of British prodigy Oliver Bearman, according to BBC, they have another exciting announcement lined up.

Reports suggest Haas has signed Esteban Ocon. Per Andrew Benson, the outgoing Alpine man has put pen to paper and will be announced in the run-up to the Hungarian GP. This news has come from a well-placed source to both Haas and Mercedes who also happens to manage the Ocon.

It seems Oliver Bearman will face the 28-year-old Frenchman in his rookie season. Apart from Haas, Ocon only had a few options in Williams and Mercedes. However, the Brackley door was shut pretty early on and Williams has their eyes set on someone else.

Ocon decided to not wait for the domino effect to secure his future and now may don the red and whites of Haas from 2025 onwards. This may leave Magnussen in a tricky situation with his future in the sport.

Kevin Magnussen is pessimistic about his future in F1

Haas gave the Danish driver a second lease on F1 life when they recalled him in 2022. However, the 31-year-old is facing the same sword once again. As of right now, the future does not seem bright for Magnussen.

However, if he does not get a seat in the premier class, this time he will take his talents elsewhere. Magnussen confessed he would race in a different series but the preference remains to be F1.

As quoted by GP Blog, he said, “There’s a lot of stuff going on and you have to look at your options and consider everything. I would say myself, I’m focusing on Formula 1. But of course, there’s a lot of options outside as well that are interesting.”

Magnussen also believes he can compete for wins in other series a few years later as well. However, Formula 1 is every driver’s dream and he wants to continue his career just a little bit longer.

However, if an opportunity doesn’t present itself in the circus, the Dane will inadvertently take his second situational retirement. Still, there are a few vacant seats on the grid at the moment and the season is long.