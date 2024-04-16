“Criticize as Much as You Want”- When Carlos Sainz Bashed Fans for Questioning Game of Thrones’ Series Finale

In 2019, Carlos Sainz had just joined McLaren when the Game of Thrones Season Finale premiered. He was busy with settling into the Woking-based outfit, but still found time out to watch the finale of the show he loved. When fans of the show bashed the writers for how it ended, Sainz took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend them.

Game of Thrones was one of the most popular TV shows of all time, airing on HBO, and gripped the world’s attention for close to a decade. Season eight turned out to be the last season of the show, and it was tipped to bring a satisfying end to a story that had so many shocking twists and turns.

Unfortunately, the ending did not sit well with most fans. Sainz, however, who took the criticisms against it very seriously, wrote, ” Say and criticize as much as you want but I loved #GameOfThonesFinale. Whatever ending you put to these series it was always gonna receive critics for being either too predictable or not cool enough. I enjoyed the fact that it was unpredictable and cool-ish. Peace out.”

Sainz is a huge fan of Game of Thrones. This information even made its way to the F1 coverage during a practice session in 2023. It’s been five years since the Game of Thrones Series Finale now, and a lot has changed, including the fact that Sainz doesn’t drive for McLaren anymore. In fact, the Spanish driver doesn’t know which team he will drive for in 2025.

What does Carlos Sainz’s F1 future hold?

After joining Ferrari in 2021 from McLaren, Sainz quickly became one of the most popular drivers in F1. His performances were great, and he even gave a tough fight to teammate Charles Leclerc. He beat the Monegasque in his first year, and is currently outperforming him in his fourth and final season at Maranello.

Still, Ferrari chose Lewis Hamilton over him, with the seven-time world champion replacing Sainz after the current campaign ends. Sainz is aiming to end his Ferrari career on a high, and has started the season on a brilliant note.

Due to his appendicitis surgery, Sainz competed in three of the four race weekends so far. In those, he managed a win and two podium places, which puts him P4 in the championship as of now. Multiple teams, including Mercedes, are rumored to be interested in the 29-year-old driver, who is expected to announce his F1 future in the coming weeks.