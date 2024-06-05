“Justice For Ollie!”: Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri Continue Online Shenanigans Forgetting One Important Person

Ahead of the 2024 Monaco GP, Oscar Piastri’s quest to find his Monegasque roots led to Charles Leclerc jokingly ‘adopting’ the McLaren driver. Since then, online banter involving the two, Piastri’s mother Nicole, and several other entities have taken social media by storm. A recent engagement involving the Leclercs has now come up, and Charles forgot someone very important this time.

Ferrari posted a picture of Charles and Arthur Leclerc with the caption, “What’s better than one Leclerc? Having two.” McLaren replied to this X post with an edited picture of Piastri in the frame, writing, “Three.”

It didn’t take long for Charles to respond as he added a fourth member of the Leclerc family – his dog Leo. But fans online wanted someone else to be added to the mix. Ferrari junior driver Oliver Bearman.

The Briton responded to this thread with a disappointed emoji, which quickly became viral. “Justice for Ollie!”, the cries read on X.

— Ollie Bearman (@OllieBearman) June 4, 2024

Bearman is one of F1’s most exciting youngsters, having already made his debut as Carlos Sainz’s replacement at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP. His missing out on the cut to be a part of Leclerc’s family disappointed a chunk of the community.

However, amidst Leclerc’s ‘honorary’ family members making the rounds and claiming to join the club, Charles forgot to add someone very important.

Charles Leclerc forgets to add brother Lorenzo into the mix

A fan on X pointed out how Charles forgot to include Lorenzo in the picture. The latter, unlike Charles and Arthur, didn’t pursue racing and left the limelight for his brothers. Lorenzo pursued a degree in Business Administration at the University of Monaco. Later, he completed a Master’s program in the same field from the Reims Management School in France.

He doesn’t travel to many races but remains one of Charles’ biggest supporters. However, the fact that he doesn’t engage with the F1 community online much, contributed to his name being left out of the Leclerc family banter.

Piastri meanwhile, continues to be at the center of this joke. The Australian driver has truly embraced this. And the engagement between the entities involved seems to be very well received by the F1 community overall.