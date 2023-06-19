Pocketing $64,000,000 Red Bull Salary, Max Verstappen Reveals Big Plans On How He Will Spend This Money

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen of Team Netherlands leaves the track after his team wins the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race and the World Constructors’ Championship at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Max Verstappen is the highest earner in the F1, earning a $64,000,000 salary from Red Bull. Being only 25 years old, the Dutchman has a long racing career ahead. However, the driver lacks a side hustle like some of his peers.

Advertisement

F1 drivers have tried their hand in business to prepare for their post-racing days. Daniel Ricciardo started his fashion label, Valtteri Bottas has invested in coffee and gin. Lando Norris has his own karting and sim racing team while Lewis Hamilton has invested in the Denver Broncos and ventured into film production.

Verstappen has often reiterated his plans to retire early to lead a quiet family life. Maybe, the 2x champion should look at a stable venture to park his racing fortunes for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

Max Verstappen reveals his post-F1 plans

Max Verstappen has won 2 driver’s championship titles at the age of 25. If the Dutchman extends his dominant form until his contract expires in 2028, he could level Michael Schumacher’s record of 7 titles. However, the driver is not motivated to chase records and claims he will retire in his 30s.

The Dutchman is extremely passionate about sim racing and is known to spend hours gaming. He revealed to Forbes that he wants to explore business opportunities in this field and promote more talents.

He said. “A lot of things that I’m looking at for the future are racing-related, but outside of Formula 1. Probably just to have a bit more fun but also create maybe pathways for other young talents to come through, not necessarily to Formula 1 but any kind of racing.”

At the moment, Verstappen has not found time in his busy schedule. However, with a recent tie-up with gaming giant EA Sports, the 2x world champion could use its resources and plan something successful. But the driver needs to be more cautious after the failed launch of his clothing line.

Advertisement

Verstappen had a legal row with Nike

Like many other drivers on the F1 grid, Max Verstappen once had plans to enter the world of fashion and athleisure under his name. However, it ended with a legal tangle with apparel giant Nike.

The 2x world champion had plans of launching his brand of sportswear named “Max 1.” However, Nike objected to the brand name and took legal action against the driver.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FastestPitStop/status/1640042915882754049?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Nike filed a case at the Benelux Office for Intellectual Property. The American brand claims Verstappen’s brand name resembles closely with its “Air Max” shoe line, and “Max Force 1” products. The court sided with Nike in this case and Verstappen was forced to change his brand name.

Since then, the driver has stayed away from plans to relaunch his clothing line. While the 2x champion remains indomitable and on track, it appears he received an important lesson in starting a business from this venture.