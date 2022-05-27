“Nico Rosberg not qualified to drive a $102,000 Mercedes EV around Monaco?”- Former World Champion gives F1 fans a tour of Mercedes’ latest Vision EQXX which has a range of 1000km

Nico Rosberg, who won the 2016 F1 World Championship gave fans a tour of Mercedes’ Vision EQXX which has a range of 1000km.

Ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, Rosberg provided his fans with some great content. Mercedes recently launched their latest range of luxury electric vehicles, the Vision EQXX.

Rosberg posted a video on his YouTube channel which has over 1 million subscribers. In it, he arrives at a Mercedes event in Monaco (where he lives) to promote the car.

In addition to the car’s amazing look and aerodynamic efficiency, a major focus point was the range of the car. Rosberg stated that that his model of the Mercedes EQXX could travel a 1000km (about 620 miles) in one full charge. The former F1 driver then met up with Mercedes’ Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener.

Wagener explained the logic behind the design of this car, and how it’s weight allowed them to extend the driving range. Rosberg then revealed that the model in front of him had been driven from Germany all the way to Cassis, a fishing village in the south of France, which was 1008 kms.

Nico Rosberg was not qualified enough to drive the Mercedes!

Rosberg then sat inside the car, and immediately expressed how cool the interiors looked. A notable thing about it’s inside was the materials used to make the seat, dashboard etc.

“We’ve got the carpet (made) from bamboos,” Rosberg said. “The seat inlays made of mushroom, we’ve got the leather from cactus plants!” The material on the inside of the door was made of recycled pet bottles. Mini LEDs were placed all through the screen, which saved a lot of energy.

Starting the Monaco F1 weekend with the New Mercedes EQXX. 1,000km range, record-breaking, maximum efficiency. Impressive to see that we’re getting there with electric cars for long distances. How do you like the design? Check out the full vlog here: https://t.co/hPZpgvo6Jn pic.twitter.com/VJjBq5tGba — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) May 27, 2022

The most surprising part of the video was when Rosberg was told, he wasn’t qualified enough to drive the EQXX. As a result, a person who had an RD license had to take Rosberg on a ride around the Principality.

We know that cars are changing and evolving, when a Formula 1 driver who won the Championship with Mercedes is told that they’re not qualified enough to drive their latest car!

