F1

“Nico Rosberg not qualified to drive a $102,000 Mercedes EV around Monaco?”- Former World Champion gives F1 fans a tour of Mercedes’ latest Vision EQXX which has a range of 1000km

"Nico Rosberg not qualified to drive a $102,000 Mercedes EV around Monaco?"- Former World Champion gives F1 fans a tour of Mercedes' latest Vision EQXX which has a range of 1000km
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Narendra Modi Stadium first name: Ahmedabad Stadium original name
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Nico Rosberg not qualified to drive a $102,000 Mercedes EV around Monaco?"- Former World Champion gives F1 fans a tour of Mercedes' latest Vision EQXX which has a range of 1000km
“Nico Rosberg not qualified to drive a $102,000 Mercedes EV around Monaco?”- Former World Champion gives F1 fans a tour of Mercedes’ latest Vision EQXX which has a range of 1000km

Nico Rosberg, who won the 2016 F1 World Championship gave fans a tour of Mercedes’…