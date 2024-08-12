mobile app bar

Damon Hill Says “We Should Be Worried About” Elon Musk

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Damon Hill Says “We Should Be Worried About” Elon Musk

Credits: IMAGO / Eibner

Damon Hill recently went public while criticizing one of the world’s richest men, Elon Musk, after the latter put up a tweet on his platform X. Musk, who is very vocal and outspoken about his opinions, shared a message about people not wanting to side with the ‘resistance’ in real life, and Hill feels it was a worrisome take.

‘When it’s fiction you understand. Yet, you refuse to see it when its the reality you are living in,’ Musk’s message read.

The 1996 F1 champion — who is concerned about the ongoing riots in the UK — retweeted, and said, “This is infantile.” It is also worth mentioning that Hill used the #Twitter — the former name of the platform which Musk changed to X in 2023.

Being a political issue, Hill faced criticism almost immediately, with one user questioning Hill’s understanding of freedom. On this, the former Williams driver replied, “Can you not see the contradiction? Musk wants total control. It’s him we should be worried about! Freedom my a*s.”

The argument did not end there, with the user — who seems to be American — defending Musk. Per him, the 53-year-old has promoted free speech through X, which allows everyone to voice their opinions equally. Hill, however, was unimpressed, and simply felt that what Musk did, didn’t help.

The online squabble came as a result of the political turmoil in the UK, in the aftermath of a heartbreaking extremist attack a few weeks ago. Hill, like most concerned Britons, decided to be vocal in front of the world, which is why he confronted Musk.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Somin Bhattacharjee is an F1 editor at The SportsRush and has written more than 2000 articles. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and considers sports to be a part of his life. Somin has been a fan of Scuderia Ferrari since 2010 and his favorite driver is none another than the legendary Fernando Alonso. Other than longing for a Ferrari Championship win once again, Somin spends his free time playing football and basketball.

Read more from Somin Bhattacharjee

Share this article

Don’t miss these