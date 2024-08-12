Damon Hill Says “We Should Be Worried About” Elon Musk

Damon Hill recently went public while criticizing one of the world’s richest men, Elon Musk, after the latter put up a tweet on his platform X. Musk, who is very vocal and outspoken about his opinions, shared a message about people not wanting to side with the ‘resistance’ in real life, and Hill feels it was a worrisome take.

‘When it’s fiction you understand. Yet, you refuse to see it when its the reality you are living in,’ Musk’s message read.

The 1996 F1 champion — who is concerned about the ongoing riots in the UK — retweeted, and said, “This is infantile.” It is also worth mentioning that Hill used the #Twitter — the former name of the platform which Musk changed to X in 2023.

Being a political issue, Hill faced criticism almost immediately, with one user questioning Hill’s understanding of freedom. On this, the former Williams driver replied, “Can you not see the contradiction? Musk wants total control. It’s him we should be worried about! Freedom my a*s.”

The argument did not end there, with the user — who seems to be American — defending Musk. Per him, the 53-year-old has promoted free speech through X, which allows everyone to voice their opinions equally. Hill, however, was unimpressed, and simply felt that what Musk did, didn’t help.

Can you not see the contradiction? Musk wants total control. It’s him we should be worried about! Freedom my ass. — Damon Hill (@HillF1) August 11, 2024

The online squabble came as a result of the political turmoil in the UK, in the aftermath of a heartbreaking extremist attack a few weeks ago. Hill, like most concerned Britons, decided to be vocal in front of the world, which is why he confronted Musk.