‘Don’t Talk Anymore, Just Drive’: When Brad Keselowski Was Slammed for Elon Musk Devotion by NASCAR Fans

Brad Keselowski has always been a driver who is pretty open about his opinions regardless of how controversial they are. He revealed one such thought back in 2022 when expressing his admiration for entrepreneur Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter). His words were met with negative feedback from his followers particularly for a comparison that he drew.

Advertisement

The RFK Racing co-owner wrote how Musk helped create online banking, revolutionized the automotive industry, and brought commercialism to the space industry. He went on to say, “Looking more and more like @elonmusk is the Thomas Edison of our generation… truly astounding.” Fans felt that Keselowski’s statements were far-fetched in the responses he received.

One response said, “Move on Brad. Don’t talk anymore. Just drive.” Another added, “Sorry Bradley I think you’ve been brainwashed.“ Despite the contributions of Musk, the sentiments of the driver’s words made it clear that not everyone in the NASCAR community was fond of him. One more fan asked, “You know online banking existed before PayPal?” The comparison with Edison is what irked some the most.

You mean stealing other people's ideas than taking all the credit for it? Yea sounds about right — keith🦖 (@klnascarfan) December 9, 2022

One of them wrote, “This is actually a much better analogy than I think you intended it to be. Musk is indeed pretty similar to Edison. He has an extremely shallow understanding of physics and engineering, he just takes credit for the work of others and profits through unethical business practices.” Top marks for sarcasm. Keselowski’s tryst with Musk runs even deeper.

When Keselowski wanted Musk to come to a Cup Series race

The RFK Racing co-owner revealed to veteran NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck back in 2018 when he was asked which celebrity he’d like to host at a race. He answered that he’d invite Musk and that they’d be exchanging views about self-driving cars. “He might say something that makes me think about it differently,” he said.

“And that’s OK. That’s part of why I’d enjoy it. I would enjoy it not from the cult of celebrity perspective, I would enjoy it from the viewpoint perspective.” Keselowski was one of the first people in the world to own a Tesla. He bought a car back in 2009 after being impressed with a test drive.

Interestingly, he rejected the chance to meet with Musk back then for two reasons. First, neither Musk nor Tesla were as popular back then as they are now. Second, he had to give an appearance for Hendrick Motorsports. Now that Tesla as an automotive manufacturer leads the EV space, things have changed for better or for worse.