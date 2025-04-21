Joe Rogan Feels Elon Musk’s Space Achievements Overlooked Due to Donald Trump Connection

U.S President Donald Trump, left, walks with UFC CEO Dana White, center, and billionaire Elon Musk, right, before the start of the UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center

Tesla leader and SpaceX innovator Elon Musk’s stunning achievements in space travel are played down due to his political affiliations with the Grand Old Party. Agree with it or not, that’s what UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes.

Heading up Doge (Department of Government Efficiency), Musk has played a big part in the Donald Trump administration. Rogan, who has featured both Musk and the incumbent President on his podcast over the last 18 months, has been steadfast in his support of both.

Mesmerized by Musk’s space exploration through his SpaceX program, the UFC commentator has also been spotted alongside the South African native at a host of UFC events in recent years to boot.

And as far as he’s concerned, a propaganda campaign has been launched to smear him as a Nazi sympathizer.

“His (Elon Musk’s) drive, his accomplishments and innovation. Like he’s obsessed with getting people to Mars,” Rogan said on his podcast.

“He’s obsessed with the engineering involved… What SpaceX has done is it’s not appreciated enough. Because he’s so polarizing politically because of his affiliation with (Donald) Trump”, Rogan added.

Notably, the ‘Nazi’ allegation gained steam following Trump’s inauguration into the White House earlier this year. During the ceremony, Musk beat his chest with his hand before thrusting it diagonally upward, much like the anti-semitic German leader from the 1920s-30s.

And almost as if to make a point, Musk immediately repeated the gesture.

The exact meaning behind the gesture has since been debated, defying reasonable inference. Interestingly, Rogan isn’t reading too much into it.

“There’s a gigantic propaganda machine that’s trying to paint him as a literal Nazi,” Rogan said of Musk.

“And they’re they’re doing it because they have a vested interest in keeping all these NGO’s (nongovernmental organizations). And all their funding in place“, he added, without further clarification or demonstrable evidence to support this declaration.

And as far as Musk’s contribution to science is concerned, the matter is currently subject to much debate. Musk’s rise to prominence in American popular culture was rooted in his promise to put a man on Mars – something he claims continues to be his goal.

Musk’s Mars promise to cosmo rescue

Back in 2002, Musk launched SpaceX with the express purpose of reducing the cost of space exploration to allow colonization of the Red Planet.

However, the Twitter boss has yet to make good on that promise, having moved the self-imposed deadline on more than a few occasions.

Still planning to colonize the planet, he has set another deadline for 2029 at the earliest.

Adding to his penchant for dealing with extreme rhetoric over the last few years, Musk has come under immense criticism from the scientific community.

Coming under fire for allegedly “promoting” conspiracy theories on social media and during a podcast appearance, Musk was the subject of debate at the UK Royal Society.

The billionaire reportedly narrowly avoided expulsion after more than 3,000 people, including Nobel prize winners, signed an open letter calling for his dismissal.

Regardless, the JRE podcast host remains enamoured by the billionaire.

Rogan praises Musk for bringing ‘stranded’ astronauts back

“You didn’t hear a peep about Elon rescuing those astronauts. That should have been livestreamed on all of the news all day long, ” the Texas resident said on his podcast.

“It should have been a huge national event. We’re finally going to rescue the astronauts who were trapped in the space station for 8 f*cking months. And this super genius, Elon, is the guy who figured out how to go get them“, he had claimed.

Infuriated that the US was incapable of bringing its own astronauts back, Rogan asserted that they had to rely on Musk’s company to bring them back.

NASA astronauts, Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams returned to Earth last month, following tumultuous voyage to outer space which saw them live in the International Space Station for nine months.

Prior to the program to bring them back, Trump had offered Musk “Good Luck” and said, “the 2 brave astronauts who have been virtually abandoned in space by the Biden Administration”.

Notably, dealing with the comments with great diplomacy, the astronaut duo had claimed that the adjectives used to describe their situation were rather broad in nature.