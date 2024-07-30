mobile app bar

Daniel Ricciardo Confesses to the Lies He Told Helmut Marko To Survive Red Bull Upbringing

Pranay Bhagi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Daniel Ricciardo Confesses to the Lies He Told Helmut Marko To Survive Red Bull Upbringing

Credits: IMAGO HochZwei

Daniel Ricciardo was one of the many prodigies that Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko helped nurture over the years. Since Marko is very strict, Red Bull drivers of the past have often joked about how they hesitated to answer the Austrian’s calls. Now, Ricciardo too has confessed that he would at times lie to Marko.

“If you miss a call with Helmut, when you call back, it’s never’ I just got out of bed’. It’s always ‘I just finished a two-hour cycle or I was training’”, replied Ricciardo on the Talking Bull podcast when asked about the most memorable moment he had while being in the Red Bull family.

Ricciardo was then asked about the time Marko usually called him. He replied, “Early enough that you’re still in bed.” The 35-year-old then cheekily added, “But according to him, you’re not in bed.”

Ricciardo is not the only driver that Marko has helped mentor. Most of the racers that drove for Red Bull joined the team when they were very young.

And almost all the drivers, including Ricciardo, have the same opinion that while Marko was harsh in his ways, it were the same methods that helped them become better drivers. Therefore, Ricciardo said on the Talking Bull podcast that when he looks back at Marko’s mentorship, he wouldn’t change a thing.

Verstappen also once confessed to ignoring Marko’s early morning calls

During an F1 Truth or Lie video, both Verstappen and Ricciardo were asked if they ever ignored calls from their team bosses. Both of them confessed that they did.

Verstappen went on to explain how Marko would call him at absurd times at like 8 AM. Hence, the Dutchman decided against picking up those calls and went back to sleep.

During the same video, both Verstappen and Ricciardo revealed how they often lied to Marko when they received these early morning calls from him. Ricciardo revealed that he would often tell Marko that he was “at the gym” or was “training” to avoid receiving more calls from the Austrian.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is an F1 Journalist at the Sportsrush. He's been following the sport since 2010 and has been a Sebastian Vettel enthusiant since then. He started his F1 journalism journey two years ago and has written over 1300 articles. As an Aston Martin supporter, he hopes for Fernando Alonso to win the 3rd title. Apart from F1, anything with an engine and wheel intruiges him. In true petrolhead sense, he often travels across the country on his motorcycle.

Read more from Pranay Bhagi

Share this article

Don’t miss these