“He was the fastest,” Daniel Ricciardo draws contrast between Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen

Daniel Ricciardo says former teammate Max Verstappen was much faster compared to Sebastian Vettel who had a better technical insight.

Only two drivers have won the F1 championship with Red Bull – Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel. The two have been compared for having achieved this feat in a similar fashion.

Both Vettel and Verstappen won their first championship in the last race of the season. Vettel won his first title at age 23 becoming F1’s youngest champion. And Max won the 2021 title at age 24.

Vettel won 4 consecutive titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013. And Verstappen is on his way to claim his 2nd in 2022. The comparison between the two drivers never seems to end.

So Nico Rosberg asked the only driver to have driven alongside the two and outperformed them in a season. None other than the ‘Honey badger’ Daniel Ricciardo.

Ricciardo drove for Red Bull between 2014 and 2018. He beat Vettel in his first season in 2014 and Verstappen in his first full season with Red Bull in 2017.

The 2016 title winner asked the Aussie who was faster between Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. To which Ricciarod simple answered “Max!”

Ricciardo adds, “Seb is not slow by any means. But on raw speed, Max was the fastest. Max is quite young and he will get quicker. But Seb has been doing it for a while and there is little room to improve at such a point.”

Nico Rosberg says Max Verstappen was similar to Lewis Hamilton

Daniel Ricciardo claimed that Max Verstappen was just all-out speed from the very first lap. But Sebastian Vettel had a better understanding of the technical.

Daniel learnt from Seb the art of understanding the car, tyre management and others. He says, he always had a good relationship with the mechanics and said, “He was firm but not disrespectful.”

While regarding Max he said, “He was just quick out of the box. From FP1, the first lap, he did not have a filling out process. He drove a lot on instinct and just goes!”

Max did not really have the same technical depth that Seb had. Rather Max drove on his talent and pure speed.

“Do you miss me?” We reunited Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen at the SkyPad for an ‘insightful’ look at their practice laps 😂 Tune into our build-up to qualifying for the #SingaporeGP to watch this hilarious piece with the two former teammates! pic.twitter.com/yfjtV6L66O — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 21, 2019

To Nico Rosberg drew an interesting similarity between Lewis Hamilton and his bitter rival Verstappen. Nico drove with Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton during his time at Mercedes.

He claimed Schumacher was more technically sound. While Lewis just like Max was way faster on raw speed. Interesting fact considering how the two went head-to-head for the 2021 title.

