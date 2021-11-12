“There was definitely a lot of tension”: Daniel Ricciardo opens up about his relationship with former teammate Max Verstappen

Daniel Ricciardo admits that there was a lot of tension between himself and Max Verstappen back when he was at Red Bull.

Ricciardo drove for Red Bull in F1 from 2014-2018. He had Verstappen as his teammate during the last three years and accepts the fact that they had a complicated relationship. The 31 year old said in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani that he really enjoyed going up against Max during his time in Milton-Keynes.

Verstappen is currently in the middle of a title fight with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton. The Dutchman leads his Championship rival by 19 points with just 4 races to go.

.@danielricciardo, it was great having you as a teammate on and off the track. I’ll see you soon, let the good times roll 👊🏻 #CheersDan pic.twitter.com/O5SgtNAfRe — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) November 25, 2018

Ricciardo also praised his former teammate for being ‘real’. He thinks Max speaks his mind out, does not shy away from sharing his thoughts and does not fear anyone.

“For different reasons I guess, but Max Verstappen, because you get what you see,” Ricciardo said. “He might not be the most approachable or funniest or whatever, but he is Max. “People know that that’s what they’re going to get. “He’s a very hard racer and obviously people like that.

“I definitely respect that, and I was his teammate, so I’ve known him for quite a long time as well, and I’ve also seen him, let’s say, mature and kind of grow. I think what he does is kind of relatable to some as well.”

Also read: “He is what he is” – Daniel Ricciardo reveals what sets Max Verstappen apart from all his other F1 teammates

Max has probably been my biggest rival, says Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo and Verstappen are often seen hanging out and sharing a laugh together. That is something we have seen since their Red Bull days. However, there have been instances when the two drivers have clashed with each on track.

“In the years with Red Bull it was Max, you know, we were teammates,” added the Australian when asked who he was least a fan of. “We definitely had respect for each other, but I would say today we get on better than we did back then.”

The pivotal moment in Baku 💥 Ricciardo and Verstappen collide in dramatic fashion Recording a second double-DNF for Red Bull in three races#AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 pic.twitter.com/OMwH9Ct9BV — Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2018

“One year he took me out at the start, I flipped him off. In Azerbaijan, we took each other out. There was definitely some tension. “As a rivalry, he is probably been my biggest rival in the years. That doesn’t mean I don’t like him.” Ricciardo concluded.

Also read: “I don’t need advice”– Max Verstappen reveals he didn’t visit his girlfriend’s father to know how to become world champion

The Aussie driver now drives for McLaren in Formula 1. The Surrey based team are in a battle of their own, as they plan to chase down Ferrari for P3 in the Constructors’ Championship. Ricciardo is 8th in the standings with 105 points to his name.