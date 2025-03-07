mobile app bar

Daniel Ricciardo Finds Peace: F1 Champion Title Not Worth the Ego Risk

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
RICCIARDO Daniel (aus), Visa Cash App RB F1 Team VCARB 01, portrait press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during the Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix 2024, 14th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from July 26 to 28, 2024 on the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, in Stavelot, Belgium

RICCIARDO Daniel (aus), Visa Cash App RB F1 Team VCARB 01, portrait press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during the Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix 2024, 14th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from July 26 to 28, 2024 on the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, in Stavelot, Belgium
Credits: IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

Ever since his debut season with Red Bull in 2014, Daniel Ricciardo was considered world champion material. In fact, he is arguably the only driver to have matched Max Verstappen during their days together at Red Bull.

Naturally, the Honey Badger’s dream was to win the world title, but it never materialized. Stints with Renault and McLaren between 2019 and 2022 completely tarnished his reputation and crumbled his resolve.

Even a return to the Red Bull stable didn’t fulfill those expectations as he was sacked after the 2024 Singapore GP.

Looking back on his career, the 35-year-old does admit he never really reached his potential but has made peace with that fact.

“I got close, that’s okay. Maybe my ego would have been big [with a world title]. We don’t want that, so I have no regrets,” he said as quoted in episode eight of Season 7 of Netflix’s Drive to Survive docu-series.

After getting the axe from McLaren at the end of the 2022 season, Ricciardo was given a second chance to dream about winning the world title again. Drafted in mid-season in 2023 to replace Nyck de Vries at RB, Ricciardo knew that if he performed well, he could get a call to the main Red Bull team again.

What does life hold for Ricciardo after F1?

Red Bull never wanted Ricciardo to drive for their sister team, whose responsibility is to give opportunities to young drivers of their academy and the Australian is anything but a young driver. Their main purpose of getting him back into the sport was to see whether he was good enough to replace Sergio Perez on the main team.

Since Ricciardo failed to meet expectations, he ultimately lost his RB seat. With the pressure so high on Ricciardo, he even wondered whether it was worth giving it his all, knowing that there was no guarantee he could achieve his dream of returning to Red Bull and fighting for the championship again.

With Ricciardo unlikely to return to F1, he has taken up other projects. He has been busy promoting his fashion and lifestyle brand Enchante. His most recent project is to launch offline stores in prominent locations.

But what will be interesting to see is if he will ever return to the paddock. If he does, it will most probably not be in a driver role. But his commercial value is immense and might prompt a debut in the presenter or commentator’s box soon.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these