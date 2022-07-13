Ferrari statistically has shown most improvement halfway into 2022 season

Ferrari has shown the most improvement by far at this stage in the 2022 season as the team has bagged 140 points.

Ferrari has statistically shown the most improvement in terms of points halfway into the 2022 season as compared to the same stage last year.

Last weekend’s Austrian GP marked the halfway point in the 2022 championship. Following the cancellation of the Russian GP, the 2022 season will also feature 22 races same as last year.

With Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc claiming victory at the Austrian GP, the driver has minimised the gap with his rival Max Verstappen in the championship standing. His victory also brought points for the Italian team in the constructors’ championship.

Ferrari has scored 140 points more than at this stage last year in the constructors’ championship. This means the Italian giants have made more than twice the gain of any other team.

Ferrari wins Austrian GP for the first time since 2003

The Monegasque driver made it possible for the Italian giants to score another victory at the Red Bull Ring for the first time since Michael Schumacher won in 2003.

Ferrari had also won the first Austrian GP in 1964. The Scuderia have now tied their wins with the McLaren team with six race wins at this circuit.

Meanwhile, Mercedes have five victories at the same circuit apart from the one at the same venue when it held the Styrian Grand Prix in 2020.

Furthermore, among drivers, Mercedes’ George Russell has made the most progress halfway through the 2022 season in comparison to his performance last year at the same stage.

Despite the W13s disappointing start to the season, Russell has managed to make the best out of the worst as he joined the Brackley-based team from Williams in 2022.

In the meantime, the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has shown an 86-point slump this season.

