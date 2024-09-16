Ex-McLaren Man Claims Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris ‘Can’t Be Friends’ in 2025

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri’s dynamic at McLaren has been under the radar ever since the team has regularly started fighting for race wins. While they share a good bond off-track, ex-McLaren mechanic Marc Priestley believes their friendship will be completely over in 2025.

Priestley explained that the two drivers can’t be friends given the Woking outfit’s championship prospects next season and their possible battle for the drivers’ championship. Speaking on BBC’s F1: Chequered Flag podcast, he said, “The two drivers of the caliber they’ve got when they got a car that is dominating a championship from the beginning, which could happen in 2025.”

“There’s no way that two drivers going for a title in the same team with no other contenders around them can be friends at the end of the championship. I’ve looked at it from many angles and I don’t think it’s possible.”, he added.

Ben Edwards also pointed out that Priestley has had experience with Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. He was part of McLaren when the two were teammates in 2007. By the end of it, the two became ardent rivals which is evident to this day.

The relationship between Norris and Piastri might not become as sour as the two world champions. However, Priestley doesn’t see a scenario where they maintain their friendship after an intense battle for the championship.

It’s been clear that Piastri is anything but a second driver. Neither the young Australian nor Norris will like to play second fiddle in the Woking outfit. However, these are the perils of housing a driver lineup of strong, talented, and ambitious individuals.

Neither Piastri nor Norris will play second fiddle in McLaren

After becoming the strongest on the grid, McLaren will need to keep their drivers from fighting each other. Multiple experts have warned the team about it, especially Nico Rosberg. However, if a scenario comes where both Norris and Piastri see a chance for the championship, neither can be asked to adhere to the ‘Papaya Rules’ or play deputy.

Piastri’s manager Mark Webber made it abundantly clear that Piastri is not part of the team as a second driver. Despite that, he is ready to help his teammate in the remaining seven races to increase his chances in the drivers’ championship. However, in 2025, it will be back to square one and both will be free to fight one another.

If both are given the freedom to race, there are high chances of on-track collisions and crashes between the duo. That is why, the top brass at McLaren will need to be firm with both drivers with regards to the Papaya Rules of engagement in 2025. Otherwise, the team dynamics could implode badly for the Woking outfit.