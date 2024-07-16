mobile app bar

Daniel Ricciardo Flaunts $5,700 Watch Which Was Originally Produced Only for Him and Yuki Tsunoda

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

In his recent appearance on ‘The Red Flags Podcast’, Daniel Ricciardo was seen wearing the Tudor’s Black Bay Ceramic watch on his wrist. However, it wasn’t the original Black Bay Ceramic. It was a special and rare watch specifically made for Ricciardo and his V-CARB teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

Tudor made a big move by announcing its first-ever sponsorship in Formula 1 ahead of the 2024 season. To mark this exciting partnership with the Visa Cash App RB (V-CARB) team, Tudor created a special version of their Black Bay Ceramic watch.

While it was originally made only for the VCARB drivers, Tudor has now made the watch available to everyone. Priced at around $5,700, this new watch is very similar to the standard Black Bay Ceramic model.

It has a 41 mm black ceramic case, but instead of the usual black dial, this special edition has a blue dial that matches the color of the V-CARB team’s car and the Visa logo. The strap is also unique, featuring blue stitching that complements the dial.

It’s not uncommon to see Formula 1 drivers flaunting their expensive watches. However, this special Tudor watch is one of the cheapest timepieces in Ricciardo’s impressive watch collection.

What other watches does Ricciardo own?

One of the watches in Ricciardo’s collection is the TAG Heuer Blue Carrera Chronograph. It’s a special watch made to celebrate 60 years of the Carrera design. This watch has a blue face and is made of shiny steel. It has a clear back, so one can see how it works inside. The watch costs about $6,450.

Meanwhile, perhaps the cheapest one in Ricciardo’s collection is another smartwatch made by TAG Heuer. It’s a special one made with Red Bull Racing, his former team. This watch looks sporty with a blue strap and red stitching, and it costs about $1,850.

One of the fanciest watches Ricciardo has is made by Richard Mille. It is the RM 50-03 Tourbillon Split-Seconds Chronograph Ultralight McLaren F1. It’s super light and was made with the McLaren F1 team. Only 75 of these watches were ever made. It costs over a million dollars.

Ricciardo was once spotted wearing a fancy Patek Philippe watch on a TV show, the 5271P-001. It has several diamonds on it and costs almost $300,000. Meanwhile, he has another Patek Philippe watch, the Nautilus ‘Ruby’ 5711/112P-010 with rubies on it. This costs about $850,000.

