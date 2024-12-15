Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson Roasted for Bad Soccer Skills and “Sh*t” Hairdo by AngryGinge

TSUNODA Yuki (jap), Visa Cash App RB F1 Team VCARB 01, portrait LAWSON Liam (nzl), Visa Cash App RB F1 Team Reserve Driver, portrait during the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024, 19th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from October 18 to 20, 2024 on the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, United States of America | Credits- IMAGO / PanoramiC

AngryGinge, the popular British streamer, and content creator, has made headlines in the gaming world as the first UK member of Red Bull’s esports team. Known for his bold, no-holds-barred internet persona, AngryGinge has kept his roasting style alive even after joining one of the most recognized gaming teams in the world.

This time, his sharp wit was aimed at Formula 1 drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson, as they tried their luck at soccer. In a video clip shared by the official RB Instagram page, Tsunoda and Lawson were attempting some basic soccer drills, including keep-ups.

AngryGinge had plenty to say about their skills — or lack thereof. “Oh, he’s got a bit,” Ginge said, referring to Tsunoda’s soccer technique, but he quickly changed his mind. “No, he hasn’t, never mind. Football’s not for everyone, is it? He’s giving it a go though, bless him. Yeah, sh*t, absolutely sh*t.” He didn’t let Lawson off easy either, calling him out for his shambolic attempt at doing keep-ups.

And if that wasn’t enough, AngryGinge also aimed at Tsunoda’s appearance, adding, “His hair is sh*t as well, yeah, f**ing terrible.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visa Cash App RB F1 Team (@visacashapprb)

Interestingly, AngryGinge has never been one to hold back — even about Red Bull itself. Before officially joining their gaming team, he poked fun at their Formula 1 setup in one of his reaction videos.

Struggling to understand why Red Bull has two teams in the championship, he jokingly referred to RB, Red Bull’s sister team, as “Sugar-free Red Bull.”

This didn’t sit well with Tsunoda, however, who took the opportunity to correct Ginge after he joined Red Bull. “It’s Visa Cash App RB, not Sugar-free Red Bull,” he snapped at Ginge.

Despite his roasts, AngryGinge’s love for Formula 1 and its drivers is undeniable. He’s been a vocal fan of McLaren driver Lando Norris for years. The two even streamed the popular game Valorant together earlier this year.

Ginge also collaborated with the Briton’s content group, Quadrant, in a video where he attempted to follow Norris’ rigorous training routine.