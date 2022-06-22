“Daniel Ricciardo hit with $12.3 Million claim from ex-advisor” – Australian driver accused of not paying his ex-advisor at Red Bull and Renault

Ex-advisor of Daniel Ricciardo had accused the Australian of not paying more than $12.3 Million related to his Renault contract.

Daniel Ricciardo was accused of not paying his ex-advisor more than $12.3 Million in commission money related to his Renault contract in 2019.

Ricciardo’s move to Renault came as a shock at the end of the 2018 season. He had spent seven years with the Red Bull team, two of which were with the junior team – Toro Rosso.

The Australian’s former advisor Glenn Beavis claimed that he began discussions with Renault and its boss Cyril Abiteboul about Ricciardo in mid-2017.

Beavis claimed that the Renault contract was a new deal introduced by him and concluded by Ricciardo. Therefore Beavis submitted an invoice for 20% of Ricciardo’s fixed Renault fee.

But he says that he was later informed by R&H Trust Co (Jersey) Limited, acting on behalf of Ricciardo that no commission was payable in respect of the Renault contract.

This led Beavis to claim an amount of more than $12.3 Million. Renault had declined to make any comments on the matter at the time.

Meanwhile, Ricciardo said, “There is no substance to Glenn Beavis’ claim. It is unfortunate that he has decided to bring this wholly unmeritorious claim which I intend to fully defend in the court process.”

Daniel Ricciardo just got an honest answer

Ricciardo is having a hard time settling with the McLaren team. His overall performance with the team has not been up to the expectations.

Due to his poor performance, there have been speculations about Ricciardo’s future with the team. The Australian’s contract is set to expire at the end of the 2023 season.

CEO of McLaren, Zak Brown had also admitted that the Australian had not met the team’s expectations.

Some points secured for the team, we’ll keep up the momentum for Montreal! 👊 @DanielRicciardo #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/C819kNarI7 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 12, 2022

Since the Brown admission, Ricciardo’s form has picked up with the eighth place in Baku and a P11 last time out in Canada. Now Brown has said he “just gave an honest answer” when the question of Ricciardo was put to him.

“They asked the question and I just gave an honest answer,” Brown said. “I think Daniel has said the same thing. We’re here to try and get towards the front.”

