“We are thinking about marriage” – Daniel Ricciardo on his relationship with Lando Norris

In his most recent interview, McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo jokes about marrying his teammate Lando Norris.

When Daniel Ricciardo moved to Mclaren, the partnership between him and his new teammate Lando Norris was expected to go well.

However, it wasn’t perceived the same by the fans as the Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive zoomed in on their relationship.

Always pushing to the limit, but we got the points today and won’t stop going until we’re at the top pic.twitter.com/yLA7BUYpEw — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) June 12, 2022

Netflix portrayed it in a way that made their relationship seem extremely hostile. The show portrayed Ricciardo having trouble adjusting to the team. Meanwhile, Norris was unable to empathize with this situation.

Following the new season of ‘Drive to Survive’, the Australian recently addressed the situation. He said the two did not become great friends right away. But they built a good relationship after a period of time.

Speaking to Channel 4, the Australian driver said, “I felt like a lot of people probably wanted us to be best friends from day one.”

“And it was something that we couldn’t really force. It did take a bit of time to really create a good relationship,” he added

Read also: Seven-time World Champion snubbing former Mercedes teammate at 2021 Dutch GP

Daniel Ricciardo jokes about marrying his teammate

However portrayed by the media, the duo has been getting along quite well with each other recently. And according to Ricciardo, enough to get married.

The Australian driver is known for his jokes and this time he decided to put the interviewer on the spot.

On being asked about the teammates’ relationship, instead of giving a direct answer, Ricciardo decided to joke around with the interviewer about marrying Norris.

“I would say it is complicated, we are not married,” the 32-year-old said. “But it’s like we are thinking about marriage I guess”

LMAO i’m waiting for the wedding invitation mr. daniel ricciardo and mr. lando norris… hate to love at it’s finest ig 🤪🧡 pic.twitter.com/Qvu6KCDA4X — ece ③ (@ricciardopics) June 14, 2022

Ricciardo quickly followed up with his joke when the interviewer started laughing and said “I was waiting to see your expression”

Read also: Watch McLaren star console seven-time World Champion after 2021’s controversial Abu Dhabi GOP