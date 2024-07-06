Daniel Ricciardo Is Still Lighting Up Rooms at Red Bull as Hopes Reignite

Rumored to be losing his F1 seat just two weeks ago, Daniel Ricciardo’s name is being linked to the Red Bull seat once again. This is partly due to his strong performances and Sergio Perez‘s dip in form, which doesn’t seem to recover. Meanwhile, Liam Lawson is tipped to fill the seat that Ricciardo will vacate at RB in case he joins the Austrian stable.

Ahead of the British GP, Ricciardo gave an interview to GP Blog, who described just how different the mood in Ricciardo’s camp has been, since the Aussie’s dismal start to the campaign. ‘Once he arrives with his electric scooter in the Red Bull hospitality, it becomes clear how popular he is within the team,’ the publication writes.

Ricciardo admitted that being in the “business of results” was the source of his happiness. “The last few weeks have been better for sure,” said Ricciardo. “Just trying to get some momentum. I feel like this could be a nice little turning point for the year.”

“Once [Daniel] arrives with his electric scooter in the Red Bull hospitality, it becomes clear how popular he is within the team. People from Red Bull Racing and Vida Cash App RB all have a quick chat with Ricciardo. The smile is also there on Ricciardo’s face again.” pic.twitter.com/yReU2m0aiC — meredith (@mereeedithh) July 5, 2024

At the same time, Ricciardo knows that a driver is only as good as their last race. Hence, keeping only a part of the excitement from one good result would be the key.

He wants to do well for RB in Silverstone and beyond. But Ricciardo will still be keeping one eye on the development at Red Bull.

Sergio Perez is under pressure as Daniel Ricciardo lurks

Just over a month ago, Perez signed a new two-year deal with Red Bull, which raised many eyebrows because of his form. However, the Mexican driver always received the backing of his team, especially from Team Principal Christian Horner.

However, there are clauses in the contract Perez agreed to, which means he has to perform at his best starting this season. Because he hasn’t improved, the 34-year-old finds himself under a lot of pressure heading into the midway point this season.

| Sergio Perez is in danger of losing his seat at Red Bull. If Ricciardo can confirm the recent upward trend at Silverstone, Budapest, and Spa and Perez does not improve significantly, Daniel could replace the Mexican in 2025. “We’ll know more by the summer break,” says… pic.twitter.com/BMVWV3K9CO — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) July 5, 2024

Helmut Marko himself admitted that Red Bull will evaluate Perez’s position in the summer break. And, the latter knows he is on a deadline as his team readies his potential replacement.

Ricciardo waits patiently on the sidelines, hoping to fill in the seat at the Milton-Keynes-based outfit. With form on his side, he will look to make a stronger case for himself by performing even better in the coming races.