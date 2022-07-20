Daniel Ricciardo labels $33 Million worth F1 driver as his best friend

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo reveals his best friend on the F1 grid and puts him on the list of drivers he would go on dinner with.

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has been seen around shouting the name of $30 Million worth of fellow driver Pierre Gasly for quite some time.

Ricciardo usually appears to be doing so when the AlphaTauri driver faces the camera. Fans have noticed that this does light up the Frenchman’s face.

Well, as it turns out it’s not just Ricciardo being his usual goofy self. Speaking at the recent launch of the McLaren Turbo Series on PartyPoker, the Australian counted Gasly among his best friends.

When asked, Ricciardo hesitated a bit in answering and putting a tag of ‘best friend’, but he said, “I have friends. As much as I give him a hard time, Pierre Gasly is actually a good kid. I really like Pierre.”

Furthermore, he went on to explain his relationship with other drivers on the grid. “I think obviously, like Lando[Norris], getting to know him better now. In the second year, I think actually we’ve had quite a few laughs.”

“Max[Verstappen], as well. You know all that competition aside I think we’ve really grown strong respect for each other.”

“There are actually quite a few drivers that I would happily go to dinner with and have a good time,” said Ricciardo.

Daniel Ricciardo reveals his post-retirement plans

Ricciardo recently came together with Disney and streaming service Hulu to create an F1 TV series. The Australian driver will be the executive producer of the Disney-backed series which will feature on Hulu. Ricciardo will help create a half-hour TV program based around the world of F1.

The honey badger is already a familiar face in the entertainment industry. He has appeared in famous American TV shows, and of course, Netflix’s F1 docu-series ‘Drive to Survive.’

When asked if this is the direction he wants to move in when he retires, Ricciardo said, “I think I’m definitely open to dipping into some things and I think it’s a good time to start trying some stuff and figuring out what would I enjoy.”

“The Hulu thing is cool, it was an opportunity that came up. Once I got to understand who was behind it and the people on board, then I was like, okay this is kind of cool.”

However, the Australian driver said while has thoughts about what he would do when he retires, he has not yet decided on one thing in particular.”

