mobile app bar

Daniel Ricciardo Once Spotted an Area Where NASCAR Is Much Better Than F1

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
DANIEL RICCIARDO (AUS) of Visa CashApp RB F1 Team speaks to ESPN on media day of the 2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

DANIEL RICCIARDO (AUS) of Visa CashApp RB F1 Team speaks to ESPN on media day of the 2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix | Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

There is an age-old debate that’s been raging amongst motorsport fans regarding Formula 1 and NASCAR. While the two disciplines are very different at their core and operate as the premier category within themselves, Daniel Ricciardo found out one aspect where NASCAR takes the edge over F1.

Ricciardo, who had raced for the majority of his career with Red Bull — a top team — found himself lingering in the midfield ever since he left them. On the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard back in 2020, the Aussie driver explained why he feels talent has a better way of finding its way to the top in American Stock Car racing than F1.

When asked if he felt NASCAR was better in terms of competition, he said, “I would say so. I think you still have your top teams but sure, there’s a bigger spread through the field who I think could win [in NASCAR] whereas, the last whatever seven years, Mercedes has won probably 80% of the races [in F1].

What makes NASCAR a spec-like series is the fact that all the cars are homologated to a certain regulation. The teams don’t have much input in the final design of the stock cars and are restricted majorly only by engine power. In F1, however, the regulations allow a greater degree of freedom that lets teams design very different cars from each other.

Ricciardo explains why he chose F1 over NASCAR

The Australian racing ace is a self-proclaimed NASCAR fan. However, in the end, he chose to pursue a career in F1 over NASCAR for one simple reason — he wanted to test himself against the best.

“As a kid I loved motorbikes, I loved NASCAR,” he said. “But F1, that was the fastest-circuit car in the world. That’s really why I got into Formula 1. I wanted to try and see if I could be the best in the world,” he explained during Season 1 of the hit Netflix F1 docu-series ‘Drive to Survive’.

That said, his thriving career at the pinnacle of open-wheel, single-seater motorsport has allowed him to achieve his ambitions of driving a NASCAR car. Back in 2021, he drove his hero Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s car at the Circuit of the Americas at the US GP.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these