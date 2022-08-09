Daniel Ricciardo owns 3 extravagant homes worth $20 Million in three different continents

F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo owns luxurious properties in Perth, Monaco and in Los Angeles which come in handy for the Australian’s season-long travels.

McLaren F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo is one of the most loved personalities in the F1 grid. He is well known for his smile, his antics and his humour.

Ricciardo made his F1 debut in 2011. And since then has driven for Red Bull, Renault and McLaren. Currently, the Aussie is going through a difficult period.

Ricciardo has struggled in the 2022 season with McLaren and stands only 12th in the driver’s standings after the first 13 races. And McLaren is keen on replacing Ricciardo with the reigning F2 champion Oscar Piastri.

this is Daniel Ricciardo btw pic.twitter.com/GJKeqlG38i — mic #dankeseb! (@ricciardaniel) August 5, 2022

Piastri recently declined driving for Alpine in the 2023 season. Ricciardo’s contract extends till the end of the 2023 season. But he will be sacked early by McLaren.

The Aussie is mostly headed to his former team Alpine. He raced with Alpine while it was called Renault in 2019 and 2020. But he will be compensated heavily by McLaren before being let go.

Although Ricciardo’s future in F1 is still uncertain, the Aussie has been wise with his investments. And the $50 Million net worth F1 driver is no short of luxuries if he wishes to move on from Racing

Know more about Daniel Ricciardo’s 3 homes

Daniel Ricciardo earned $15 million per year during his 2 years in McLaren. He has a net worth of $50 Million. And the Aussie knows how to spend his fortunes wisely.

He started his clothing line, ‘RIC3’. And co-founded Bue Coast Brewery with a friend and former F1 world champion Jenson Button. He has also partnered with AustralWinemakeraker St. Hugo with whom he released his selection of wines.

The 8-time Grand Prix winner has to travel all over the throughout a single F1 season. And to accommodate him, he has 3 luxurious homes across three continents.

Ricciardo owns a One Bedroom apartment in Monaco worth $2 million. He lives here like most F1 drivers and is neighbours with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Secondly, he owns a property in his hometown of Perth, Australia. Ricciardo was born to Italian-Australian parents and he spent most of 2020 during the CoVid-19 Lockdown.

Daniel Ricciardo playing catch with Josh Allen!? Michael and Heidi, Daniel’s girlfriend are there too. 🥹 Daniel’s video dump is full of joy and I love that for him! pic.twitter.com/qYYGAqMtLb — ❣️T ✨ F1 (Daniel’s version) (@balaclavabestie) July 20, 2022

But his favourite should be his Beverly Hills mansion he bought in 2018 for around $15 million. The updated 1960s mansion boasts five bedrooms and bathrooms, a pool, a jacuzzi and views of the ocean.

The Aussie loves the USA and spends time regularly in his mansion. In an interview, he described the mansion as, “The weather, having the beaches close by, I feel like you can escape the madness of it all.”

