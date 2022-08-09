“F1 with a bit of Hollywood”: Daniel Ricciardo producing F1 series from his $50 Million wealth talks about his vision with kit

As he prepares to create a new F1-inspired series for Hulu, Daniel Ricciardo hopes to draw in more fans of the sport.

F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has found a new investment for his cash. The McLaren driver will create an F1-themed drama series that will be released on Hulu.

F1 has boomed in popularity around the world, especially in the US. This is thanks to its Netflix Documentary series ‘Drive to Survive’ which follows drivers and teams around a season.

The series has large;y been influential in picking up new, younger viewers. And following its success, more media companies are jumping on the bandwagon of F1-inspired series.

Hulu announced earlier it has teamed up with Ricciardo. The Disney-backed streamer is working with the driver to develop a half-hour fictional series.

Hulu is teaming with Daniel Ricciardo to develop a series that is set in the world of Formula 1 racing. The series is currently in the early development stages, search for writers is under way. It is said Daniel, will exec produce. pic.twitter.com/BKJXDnEbU6 — ayna ☀️ waiting for Daniel slap ass again (@formulayna) June 27, 2022

The Aussie has described his project as “It’s obviously fictional. But it’s going to stem from reality of what F1 is like, with a bit of Hollywood behind it.”

The project is currently looking for a writer and is in the Pre-development stage. And he himself is in Los Angeles during the 2022 summer break, working on the upcoming project.

Ricciardo said, “Basically we’re just looking for a writer. I think once you’ve got the writer dialled in, then everything, they’re all behind it.”

He added, “Obviously Hulu was all over it so it’s in the right hands. And it’s now just finding an appropriate writer who’s going to take the show in a good direction.”

A lot of competition off track for Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo’s project shows the rise in popularity that F1 is enjoying. The drivers of today are more in touch with their fans than ever before because of a prominent social media presence.

However, there are other F1-related projects in the works in addition to the Australian’s entertainment venture. 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton is working with Apple TV on a feature documentary.

While Apple TV is also working on another Marquee movie. The streaming giant has signed Brad Pitt for an upcoming movie that narrates the story of an F1 driver. And then there is always ‘Drive to Survive’ which has become more dramatic than ever.

It has been reported that the streaming service Hulu is working on a new scripted F1 TV series with Daniel Ricciardo 🎬 Here are the other F1 movies and TV series that are set to be made 🎥 Which one are you looking forward to the most?#F1 #Formula1 #Motorsport pic.twitter.com/r2rUGMNfyp — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) June 29, 2022

Ricciardo does want his show to take off but he is, however, calm and has welcomed the competition. He likes the attention F1 is getting nowadays and says it will only be beneficial for all drivers and the sport.

Ricciardo said, “Obviously I hope it’s a success. But it’s not intended to challenge any of those, whether it’s Lewis’s, whether it’s Drive to Survive. I think it will be completely different.”

“But if you said five other drivers have said they’re doing projects, honestly that would make me happy. Because we’re obviously trying to push the sport out into a bigger audience.”

But at the moment Daniel himself is at the epicentre of another drama. His 2023 F1 seat hangs in balance as McLaren look to replace him with Oscar Piastri.

