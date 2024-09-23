mobile app bar

Daniel Ricciardo Reportedly Boasts a $2.9 Million Worth Watch Collection Due to His F1 Career

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO / DeFodi

Daniel Ricciardo is a watch enthusiast and boasts a catalog of timepieces worth nearly $2.9 million. In his 13-year-long F1 career, many of the watches that he owns are from team sponsors. However, the Aussie driver also has a few exquisite watches that his luxurious F1 driver-lifestyle has helped him afford.

Social media influencer, @itschadalexander recently dove deep into the Australian’s watch collection. Amongst his collection are a Rolex Day Date 40 and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Jumbo — costing around $48,499 and $136,000, respectively.

That said, Ricciardo‘s alliance with teams like McLaren and Red Bull has also seen him sport some exclusive timepieces from the team’s sponsors. For instance, during his two-year stint with the Woking-based team, the 35-year-old was gifted an exclusive Richard Mille watch.

It was the RM 67-02 which was made only for the McLaren F1 team. While this does not have a price tag, his Richard Mille 50-03 Tourbillon Split-Seconds Chronograph retails for around $1.2 million.

 

Moving on, the latest timepiece Ricciardo was spotted wearing was at the 2024 Singapore GP. Courtesy of his team RB’s sponsor, Tudor, the #3 driver was seen in the paddock sporting a Tudor Black Bay costing around $5,100.

While the Tudor watch has been dubbed to be a team exclusive, the company has revealed that they will be selling the watch to fans of the collection as well as the Honey Badger very soon.

Ricciardo’s Patek Philippe obsession

His association with Red Bull has also allowed him to garner an exquisite collection of TAG Heuer watches. But in reality, the Aussie is a fan of an almost 200-year-old iconic Swiss watchmaker instead.

The bulk of timepieces in Ricciardo’s catalog are Patek Philippes. The Swiss watchmakers were established in 1839 and are considered the epitome of luxury watchmaking. Ricciardo owns around six watches from the brand.

This includes a White Gold Nautilus, a Perpetual Calendar Chronograph, a Rose Gold Nautilus Chronograph, two Aquanauts, and a Ruby-set Nautilus. His Patek Philippe collection alone comes up to an eye-watering $1.5 million price tag.

